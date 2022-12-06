“They can do it again” – Wasim Jaffer backs Rohit Sharma-led India to level series against Bangladesh

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has backed Rohit Sharma and Co. to make a strong comeback in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7. He thinks that the Men in Blue have the ability to bounce back strongly after losing the opening game, which they did against South Africa.

The veteran wants the batters to put on a show after the visitors were bowled out for 186 in 41.2 overs in the first ODI, while eventually losing by one wicket. He also warned the batters to stay realistic since 240 will be a competitive total at the venue.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“1:00 – In the recent past, in the bilateral series, India were 0-1 behind and went on to win the series. They can do it again, but Bangladesh are very dangerous team in their home conditions. There is no doubt about it.”

He continued:

“They must pull up their shocks, especially in their batting. They were 30 runs short. They couldn’t bat the entire 50 overs. They need to fill that box because they’ll bat till No. 9. Play the full 50 overs. I think 230-240 is a decent score on this wicket.”

“He’ll be a straight swap for Kuldeep Sen” – Wasim Jaffer wants Axar Patel in India playing XI

Wasim Jaffer, meanwhile, predicted that all-rounder Axar Patel would replace Kuldeep Sen in the playing XI on Wednesday. He took the example of Shakib Al Hasan’s performance in the previous game and feels that the Indian left-arm spinner will be equally handy on the same track.

On this, he said:

“2:28 – I think if Axar Patel is available for selection, he’ll be a straight swap for Kuldeep Sen. We have how left-arm spinner Shakib bowled for Bangladesh. He picked up five wickets. It’s crucial to play Axar because Shahbaz is new to international cricket. It’s unfair to expect a lot from him.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. must win the second ODI to avoid a series loss against the hosts. It’s worth mentioning that Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1 against India back in 2015.

