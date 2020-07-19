'They are all good bowlers but it is hard to get past Jasprit Bumrah': Marnus Labuschagne on Indian bowling attack

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has labeled Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the leader of the team's pace bowling attack stating that it is hard to get past him.

In an interview with PTI, Marnus Labuschagne discussed the rise of the Indian fast bowlers over the last few years. The Indian cricket team has one of the best pace bowling attacks in the world right now and even the 26-year-old Aussie lauded their recent performances.

'You always want to test yourself against the best': Marnus Labuschagne on facing Jasprit Bumrah

#throwback to feeling faster than The Flash ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/wY5yUPac6f — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 25, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah has quickly become one of the top fast bowlers on the planet. After a series of consistent performances in the IPL and domestic cricket, Jasprit Bumrah earned a place in the Indian cricket team four years ago.

He has played 14 Tests, 64 ODIs, and 49 T20Is for the country so far, picking up over 200 international wickets. Jasprit Bumrah is at the seventh position in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers, while in the 50-overs format, he stands second rank

When asked about the current Indian fast bowling attack, Marnus Labuschagne replied:

"They are all good bowlers but it is hard to get past Jasprit Bumrah. He has the ability to consistently bowl around 140 kmph and swing the ball when conditions are suitable. He is also able to angle the ball back in at the stumps. You always want to test yourself against the best. Jasprit is probably the leader of that attack."

Thought that we had to give this one a try... tough to tell who is enjoying the backyard trainings more 🤔🐶 #StayHome #StaySafe #milo pic.twitter.com/CJL2vt2Fyz — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) April 14, 2020

Marnus Labuschagne then spoke about the veteran Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who has played much cricket in Australia and will be India's key to success in the upcoming tour.

"Ishant has been very good during the last couple of years. Coming over here and angling the ball back into right handers, that would be a good challenge for us also," he continued.

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to visit Australia later this year. The two teams will compete in an ICC World Test Championship series.

Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run-scorer in the competition, with 1,249 runs in nine Tests. It will be intriguing to see how the Indian cricket team bowlers perform against the South Africa-born batsman.