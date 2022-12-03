"They are a much-improved side" - Rohit Sharma not expecting a 'cakewalk' against Bangladesh

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said he expects a stiff challenge from Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday in Mirpur. The veteran batter feels India have to be at their best as it won't be a 'cakewalk'.

India and Bangladesh will start their 2023 World Cup preparations with a three-game ODI series at Dhaka. The hosts beat the Indian side during the 2015 series, making it their first bilateral series win over the Asian giants.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the series opener, Rohit admitted that India have not had easy wins, given Bangladesh's rise over the last few years. He also feels the Tigers are hard to beat in their own backyard.

"I think it’s been an exciting rivalry over the years but over the last 7-8 yrs they have been a different team and been very challenging and we have not had easy wins. In the T20 World Cup, it was a close game. It won’t be a cakewalk for us because they are a much-improved side.

"It will be an exciting series, Bangladesh is a challenging team and we have to play well to beat them. They will be competitive in their own backyard."

The Tigers also came close to beating India in the T20 World Cup 2022 fixture in Adelaide. The Men in Blue sneaked home by five runs as Liton Das' 27-ball 60 threatened to gun down 185.

"The crowd here can be intimidating" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will be aiming to return to form. (Credits: Getty)

Although the 35-year-old acknowledged the overwhelming support for the home side in Bangladesh, he backs his side to thrive under pressure. Rohit Sharma said they have not focused too much on the opposition's make-up of the side, adding:

"The crowd here can be intimidating and there is no doubt they are passionate fans of cricket and they get right behind their team. A few of our members are coming for the first time but that doesn’t change a thing. But they are used to being under pressure.

"We don’t look at opposition composition too much and our focus is playing together as a team. They will miss their experienced players but that also gives an opportunity for the younger guys to come in and make a mark."

India will also play two Tests in Bangladesh after the culmination of the ODI series.

