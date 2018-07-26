Things that have changed in the Indian Team since India last played a Test in England

Saurabh Ganguly

India-England Rivalry has always been a big thing in Cricket

The Indian Cricket Team is currently touring England for bilateral series in all three forms of the game. While the Indian Team defeated the England side quite convincingly in the T20Is, England were up to the mark in 50 overs Cricket and won the series despite losing the first game of the 3 match series. Thus it boils down to the Test Matches in August and September. It is easy to gauge that the team which wins the Test Series would be the happier side moving forward, having won 2 out of 3 series and the all-important Test Series. However, it would count as a bigger achievement for the Indian side if they manage to win against England in England in a 5 Test Series.

The England tour has always been a significant one for the Indian Team and a lot has changed since India last played a Test Series in England. Here is a look at things that have changed in the Indian Team since India last played a Test in England.

Captain

Cook and Dhoni posing with the trophy ahead of the 2014 Series

In 2014, when the Indian Team played a Test Series in England, Captain Cool MS Dhoni was still in charge of the team's proceedings on the Cricket Field. Obviously then, he was also the first choice wicket-keeper.

Under Mahi's captaincy, India did manage to win a historic Test Match at Lords. However, that was clearly not enough as Indians struggled for the majority of the tour and lost the series 3-1. In fact, Dhoni's captaincy record against England is one of the poorest, winning only 3 Tests while conceding 9 losses as captain.

England’s Joe Root was the leading run scorer in the series while James Anderson picked up the highest number of wickets in a series which was clearly dominated by England.

In Head to Head Test Records, India have only managed to win 25 Tests while losing out on 43 occasions in as many as 117 Tests, the highest number of Tests that India has played against a Test playing nation.

