Things to look forward to in England vs India ODI series

The India-England encounter in the 50 overs format is quite a significant one for the Indian Team keeping in mind the 2019 Cricket World Cup scheduled in England. After a good show in the T20Is against Ireland and England, India would now like to take the same kind of form into the 50 overs format of the game.

Apart from gauging the English conditions, India would also like to get to the Top Spot in ODI Rankings which would be an added incentive for them to perform in the series. As skipper Virat has mentioned ahead of the series, India are also looking at experimenting with their batting order to try and find a stable balance ahead of biggest assignment- the World Cup.

Here are a few things to look forward to in the England vs India ODIs.

#4 Return of Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep was left out of the final T20I

One player who has been absolutely magnificent for the Indian Team in limited overs cricket in the past year and a half is Kuldeep Yadav. However, after an off day in the second T20I against England in the recently concluded series, the chinaman bowler was not given a place in the final 11 in the final T20I, given the short straight boundaries and batting friendly conditions at the venue.

However, it is only a matter of time when Kuldeep returns to the playing 11 and makes an impact straight away. This could be a test of character for young Kuldeep who has rarely faced such a situation before. It would be interesting to see him rearing to go when he gets his turn.