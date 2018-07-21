This day that year: Remembering Ishant Sharma's 7/74 and India's historic triumph at Lord's

The Indian cricket team, after losing the ODI series against England, are preparing for a 5-match Test series in the English soil. After around two weeks and a half, the much-awaited series will commence at the home of cricket, Lord's cricket ground.

On this very day four years ago, Lord's witnessed the combination of shrewd captaincy and perfectly executed bowling, which left English cricketing fraternity jaw-dropped.

It was the 2nd Test of the 5-match Investec Test series. India had scored 295 runs in the first innings while England replied with 319, thereby getting a 24-run lead. The visitors made a strong comeback in the second innings with 342, as Murali Vijay's 95 was supported by Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's partnership.

Still, a target of 318 looked anything bet achievable. India got an early breakthrough in the form of Sam Robson, but Alastair Cook and Gary Ballance built a partnership which was later broken by Mohammed Shami. Then began the Ishant Sharma show. Let me take you through the magical spell:

#1st wicket - Ian Bell (Day 4)

Ian Bell was dismissed for just one run

England were 71 at the loss of two wickets when Ishant Sharma started his wreckage. Bell had just come to the crease after Ballance's dismissal when he was subjected to a fine example of Test bowling. Sharma hit the right spot and the ball angled in. Bell tried to tackle it with a defensive shot but the ball kept low. It missed his bat but kissed the stumps, hence sending England's third batsman back to the pavilion.

