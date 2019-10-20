"This is an opportunity for me to leave a legacy," says Pakistan's new Test captain Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali feels he needs to build a team culture where they make the right decisions.

After replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Test captain of Pakistan, Azhar Ali took part in a Press conference before Pakistan’s tour of Australia. He spoke about the challenges that the Pakistani team will face in the ICC World Test Championship besides expressing his feelings about becoming the new captain of the Test team.

During the press conference, Ali said,

"There could be no greater honour. This is an opportunity for me to leave a legacy. The amount of cricket I have played for Pakistan, the next four-five years are very important for me both as a player and a captain. The Test championship is going to start and the Australia tour too; it's going to be tough but it's also an opportunity.

Talking about the need of culture in the team, Ali said that the Pakistani team needs to build a culture of taking right decisions under pressure and stay calm. He also felt that the inputs from the team's new coach Misbah-ul-Haq will be beneficial fo the team. Azhar added,

"I've played a lot of cricket with Misbah and under him too, so we have an understanding that has been prevalent for many years. Second, the chairman and Misbah bhai have given me the clear that I have provide most inputs. The problems we are facing on the ground, or me personally as a captain, he will have an idea of all that, so it will be easier.”

Pakistan's ICC World Test Championship schedule

Pakistan is at the 7th position in the ICC Test rankings.

Pakistan will kick off their ICC World Test Championship campaign against Australia as the two teams will play a two-match series Down Under. Then, the Men in Green will host the Sri Lankan team and Bangladeshi team at home before visiting England to play a Three-match Test series.

In December 2020, the Pakistani team will go to New Zealand to battle the Kiwis in a two-match series before they end their campaign with a home series against South Africa. You can check the complete schedule of Pakistan's ICC World Test Championship campaign here.