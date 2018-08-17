4 reasons why India are suffering in England

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Pujara

If you are an Indian cricket fan, this is not a good time to be in. The horrific performance of the Indian team has let everyone down. This bright, young, jubilant squad had everyone buzzing. There were very high expectations when Virat Kohli and his men set foot on English soil. But soon those dreams turned into nightmares. If you see the likes of Pakistan in recent times, they have played pretty well under these circumstances and even managed to curve out a draw in the last Test series that concluded.

But why is Indian team with so much talent and class in their ranks struggle to get a grip of things in these conditions. Is it because of the lack of practice matches or is it the over reliance on Virat Kohli. Whatever may be the case, it needs to be sorted now.

#1 The Start

Vijay and Dhawan

For any opening batsman, playing in England is a delight as well as a nightmare. The red new ball will be seaming around in the early morning, balls missing the bat by a close margin. A few good cover drives and a few outside edges. All these help a batsman develop his instinct and a skill which they can carry throughout their career. The Indian top order is in a mess at the moment. They have already tried different combinations but none delivered. A good start in England is the stepping stone for the rest of the innings. If India can get a good opening partnership, that will lay the foundation for the rest of the batsman to pounce on.

