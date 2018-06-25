Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
This is the most complete fast-bowling attack that India have had in many years, says Sachin Tendulkar

India take on England in three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches in a long tour that gets underway on July 3

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 25 Jun 2018, 22:53 IST
238

Australia v India - First Test: Day 1
Sachin Tendulkar praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the England tour

Ahead of India's most important series of the year, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has said that the current Indian fast bowling attack is India's most complete in many years.

With the Indian Test squad yet to be announced, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are certainties in the squad while Mohammed Shami will be sweating on his Yo-Yo test results to get picked in the side.

Sachin, who has played 200 Tests for India and has played alongside the likes of Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan etc., pointed out that the current set of pacers who are likely to tour England, have a lot of variation on offer and adding to that, the likes of Bhuvneshwar and Hardik can contribute with the bat also, which is an incentive for the team management.

"This is the most complete fast-bowling attack that India have had in many many years. In my assessment, this attack would go as one of the best. We have the luxury where we have a swing bowler (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), a tall bowler (Ishant Sharma), a skiddy bowler (Jasprit Bumrah) and a genuine quick bowler (Umesh Yadav). It is a nice combination to have with so much variation on offer. Yeah, I am taking that into account that (attacks of yesteryears) as well because of a reason. We have got Bhuvi, who can bat and also Hardik with good batting ability," Sachin told PTI.

Talking about the emergence of Bhuvneshwar and Hardik as all-rounders, Sachin mentioned that the current Indian team is constantly looking for players who can offer this and these are the things that will help the team moving forward.

India take on England in three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches in a long tour that gets underway on July 3. The five-match Test series is easily one of the most anticipated match-ups this year as both the teams look good and the fans can expect some exceptional brand of cricket being played in that month and a half.

England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Bhuvneshwar Kumar
