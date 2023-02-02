"This is just the start of the road" - Jofra Archer on his six-for against South Africa in Kimberly

England speedster Jofra Archer admitted that his career-best performance in ODIs is only a 'small tick' ahead of a long road. The right-arm paceman said he is keen to see how his body functions a few months ahead.

Archer, who returned to action for the first time since March 2021 in the first ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein, didn't have the best time as he registered figures of 10-0-81-1. He was rested for the second game and recalled for the third in Kimberly, where he bagged figures of 9.1-0-40-6.

Speaking after England's 87-run victory over South Africa in the final ODI, the 27-year-old said that did not miss the game during his long hiatus away from international cricket. He did, however, express his joy at returning to action and stated that it was "just the start" of his comeback.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said:

"I had the best time off. I had enough of it to know I don't miss home like I used to. I've done everything I needed to do in the last 18 months and I'm just ready to play cricket. It's just a long road, this is a small tick but I want to see how I am in April, June, July and September. This is just the start of the road."

England's mammoth total of 346 in 50 overs came on the back of centuries from Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler as the pair added 232 after the tourists found themselves at 14-3 in the sixth over. Heinrich Klassen top-scored for South Africa, but the total proved too much in the end.

"He is like gold dust and needs looking after" - Nasser Hussain on Jofra Archer

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain observed that Jofra Archer has a Michael Holding-like grace for fast bowling and that he is priceless for English cricket. Hussain stated:

"Bowling fast is not easy and he has got that Michael Holding effortless grace. Everything is line - everything is in straight lines, his seam is position is fantastic. It is just perfection. Not a lot can go wrong, apart from his body. He is like gold dust and needs looking after. He is so valuable for English cricket and world cricket. He is so box office."

England's limited-overs side will next turn their attention to a limited-overs series in Bangladesh in March.

