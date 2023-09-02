“This is their strongest team since 2011” - Experts preview India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match

Team India will take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. As always, there is plenty of hype around the game since India vs Pakistan is considered one of the greatest rivalries in cricket.

The last time these two sides faced off in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the result was a thrilling encounter, which went down to the final delivery.

The Men in Blue were set to chase 160 and were in big trouble at 31/4. However, Virat Kohli (82* off 53) played one of the finest T20I knocks ever to lift Team India to a famous win.

If the weather does not play spoilsport in Pallekele, fans will be expecting another great contest on the cards.

Expand Tweet

A number of former cricketers and experts have shared their views on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash. Here’s a compilation of some comments.

"I would say India start as favorites" - Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri backed the Men in Blue as favorites.

He told Star Sports:

"I would say India start as favorites. This is their strongest team since 2011, this mix of players. And a captain who is seasoned, who understands the terrain better than most. Having said that, Pakistan have narrowed the gap. Seven-eight years [ago], there was a gap if you looked at the strength of both teams and man to man. But Pakistan have narrowed it down. They are a very good side, so you have to be on top of your game."

"Whichever team bats first will win" - Aakash Chopra

According to former India opener Aakash Chopra, whichever team bats first will win the game.

He said on his YouTube channel:

"I am not going to say whether India or Pakistan will win. The heart says India will win and the mind says Pakistan will trouble you. I am saying whichever team bats first will win. Unless it's a really truncated game, I don't think a chase will happen. Whoever wins the toss will want to bat first. Although you want to bat second in rain-affected games, but it is India-Pakistan. It may or may not rain, there is no guarantee for that."

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need to lead from the front" - Harbhajan Singh

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh opined that senior batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma will have to stand up on the big occasion.

He told India Today:

"There's always pressure on senior players. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need to lead from the front. There will be huge pressure on Kohli and Rohit to perform because they are the most senior players. But they've always come good against Pakistan and hopefully, they will come good tomorrow as well. I believe India must be ready for this game. They’ve been practicing hard."

"If Pakistan win the toss and bat first, they will literally hammer India" - Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is known for his exaggerated comments. He was at it again and predicted that Pakistan will hammer India if they win the toss and bat first.

The former fast bowler said on his YouTube channel:

"If Pakistan win the toss and bat first, they will literally hammer India. However, if India win the toss, Pakistan could be in trouble because the wickets haven't settled yet and the ball isn't coming on nicely under the lights. I believe India should go ahead with three fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj are very good. Kuldeep Yadav shouldn't be benched."

"I believe it will be the biggest mistake" - Gambhir against Thakur at No. 8

Sharing his thoughts on the India vs Pakistan clash, former India opener Gautam Gambhir urged the Men in Blue to back a pacer ahead of all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

He told Star Sports:

"I will go with three seamers and I will go with three seamers in the World Cup as well, not only here. If you are thinking about playing Shardul Thakur at No. 8 and compromising a fast bowler, I believe it will be the biggest mistake. Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah can win you games on their own in 10 overs. Shardul Thakur is somewhere or the other bits and pieces. He can be the third seamer alongside Hardik Pandya and give a little bit of batting."

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 record in ODIs

India and Pakistan have met in the Asia Cup 13 times. Team India have won seven of the matches and Pakistan five. One game did not produce a result.

The Asia Cup contest between India and Pakistan took place in 1984, which India won by 54 runs in Sharjah. Batting first, India put up 188/4 in 46 overs and then held Pakistan to 134.

Expand Tweet

The last time the two sides met in an ODI in the Asia Cup was in 2018. The Men in Blue hammered Pakistan by nine wickets in that game. Chasing 238, India romped home on the back of hundreds from Rohit Sharma (111*) and Shikhar Dhawan (114), who added 210 for the first wicket.