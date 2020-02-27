Thisara Perera recalled as Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for 2-match T20I series against West Indies

Vijay.Sain

The selectors of the Sri Lanka Cricket have announced a 15-member squad for the 2-match T20I series against the West Indies. The two T20Is are slated to take place on 4th and 6th March in Pallekele, following the conclusion of the three ODIs.

All-rounder Thisara Perera has been recalled to the Sri Lankan squad, following his notable contributions in the lower-order with scores of 32 and 36 in the ongoing ODI series. Perera, who last played a T20I for Sri Lanka back in March, 2019 against South Africa, had suffered a tough patch in the limited-overs format. However, with his addition in the mix, Sri Lanka has plenty of all-rounders in the mix, with Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka, regaining their spots.

Lasith Malinga will continue to lead the side despite losing 2-0 against India in the 3-match T20I series last month. Experienced pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was replaced by Kasun Rajitha due to an injury then, has reclaimed his spot back in the Sri Lankan squad. Along with them, Lahiru Kumara and Isuru Udana are the other fast-bowlers in the mix.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Oshada Fernando, who had been impressive in their three T20Is against Pakistan last year, have got overlooked yet again for the upcoming series. Along with them, opener Danushka Gulathilaka, who is suffering from a back injury at present, has missed out on the T20Is after getting dropped from the ongoing ODI series as well.

Off-spinner Shehan Jayasuriya has also been recalled to the side, who will assist the spin department along with all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva. Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dickwella will continue yet again for the wicket-keeping duties.

Sri Lanka's squad for 2 T20Is against West Indies: Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, and Lahiru Kumara.