Three all-rounders who are currently out of action

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 // 23 Oct 2018, 20:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

With the World Cup 2019 approaching really quickly, some players may be really unlucky to not being able to represent their country in one of the biggest cricketing tournament in the world.

These names include some really big players who are currently out of action due to injuries. These players play a really important role in their team's balance and if they won't be able to play, then their services are really going to be missed.

Representing the country's team in a cricket World Cup is a dream for almost every player but here is a list of players whose this dream might not get accomplished this time.

#1 Hardik Pandya (India)

4th Momentum ODI: South Africa v India

India's number one all-rounder at the moment, Hardik Pandya, is out the action after the series against England as he injured himself in the first match against Pakistan of the Asia Cup 2018.

Pandya plays an important role in the Indian team with his abilities down the batting order and also fulfils the requirement of the seam bowling all-rounder which the Indian team has been searching from a very long time, so, his place in the team for World Cup is really important.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan will be quite disappointed if he fails to play the World Cup as he has done a lot of hard work to cement his place in the side. Also, there is no issue with his form as in the 12 One Day Internationals that he played this year, he scored 402 runs at an average of 37 and picked up 18 wickets.

But his was finger was injured back during the final of the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, which has left the Bangladeshi fans in some tension. Thus, one of the best all-rounder at the present time in international cricket's participation is under the clouds for the next year's World Cup due to this injury.

#3 Kedar Jadhav (India)

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav is one of the most injury prone Indian player at the moment. He will want to recover soon as he plays a vital role to provide the team with a complete balance. He is a handy option as the sixth bowler along with some great hitting abilities in the middle order. And with MS Dhoni struggling right now, the importance of him in the team increases.

Kedar injured his hamstring during this Asia Cup 2018 and is out of action since then. A similar incident took place during the inaugural match of this year's Indian Premier League as well. With the absence of Hardik Pandya as well, his speedy recovery has become a necessity for the Indian team.