Three Batsmen Who Can End India's Number Four Conundrum

The Indian team has had its perennial issues with the number four batting position. The team management has tried oodles of batsmen at the troublesome place but it has been to no avail thus far. Consequently, the middle order has been India's Achilles Heel and the think tank must find a solution to it.

On the other hand, it should also be noted that India's top three batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli have done the lion share of the scoring for the team. Hence, the middle order hasn't received a lot of opportunities. However, it can not be denied that the batters who have been backed have disappointed whenever they had a chance to prove their mettle.

Subsequently, it would make sense to look at the young generation and throw them their well-deserved opportunities. Furthermore, it should also be noted that these batsmen should get a longer run to prove their credentials as we have seen a lot of chop and change hasn't helped the team.

We take a look at three players who can put paid India's number four issue.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been in sublime form in the recent past. AFP Photo

India's prodigy batsman Shubman Gill is knocking hard on the selection doors. Gill has been in impressive form for India A and scored 218 runs which included three fifties against West Indies A recently. Thus, the 19-year old was awarded the Man of the series. However, he still could not make the cut into the senoir team.

Nevertheless, Gill once again did his bat do all the talking for him as he scored a brilliant 204 in the third unofficial Test match against West Indies A. The right-hander has the skills to score his runs at a healthy strike rate and he can also rotate the strike at regular intervals which holds the key for a number four batsman.

Ergo, it is a matter of time before we see Gill in action with the big boys of Indian cricket.

