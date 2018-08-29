Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 best overseas Test centuries by Virat Kohli

Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
537   //    29 Aug 2018, 16:41 IST

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3
Virat Kohli after a century in Australia

Scoring runs on home turf is one thing, but doing it away from home is completely different strife. The opposition will be more familiar with their pitches, the conditions will be in their favor. Especially, for a sub-continent player, it is challenging to go out and score outside Asia.

However, throughout the course of Test cricket, there are some players who have scored runs in the opposition terrain. Current Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of those few jewels.

Out of 23 Test Centuries scored by Virat Kohli, 13 are scored outside India. He has flourished and scored runs in abundance even in SENA. This is what makes him one of the greatest of the game.

Here is a quick look at 3 best away Test centuries by Virat Kohli.


3. 200 vs West Indies, 2016

New Zealand v India - 2nd Test: Day 5
WI vs India- 1st Test

Virat Kohli had established himself as a Test batsman after the successful tours to Australia and Sri Lanka. But, experts questioned his ability to convert 100s to big scores. In between all the scrutiny going around, India toured West Indies.

In the first Test itself, Virat scored 141* at the end on day 1. Discussions increased among the experts regarding Virat's approaching double hundred. Virat started his innings on Day 2 in a very calm and composed manner. He reached his 200 just before lunch to become the first Indian captain to score overseas 200.


$3 $3 $3

Maiden double hundred. @virat.kohli becomes the first Indian captain to score a double century overseas. He got to the mark in 281 balls on the second day of the First Test against West Indies. #TeamIndia #WIvIND

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Jul 22, 2016 at 11:00am PDT

Courage, Charisma, Crisis: it was an emblematic innings by India's best batsman of the era.




Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
