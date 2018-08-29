3 best overseas Test centuries by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli after a century in Australia

Scoring runs on home turf is one thing, but doing it away from home is completely different strife. The opposition will be more familiar with their pitches, the conditions will be in their favor. Especially, for a sub-continent player, it is challenging to go out and score outside Asia.

However, throughout the course of Test cricket, there are some players who have scored runs in the opposition terrain. Current Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of those few jewels.

Out of 23 Test Centuries scored by Virat Kohli, 13 are scored outside India. He has flourished and scored runs in abundance even in SENA. This is what makes him one of the greatest of the game.

Here is a quick look at 3 best away Test centuries by Virat Kohli.

3. 200 vs West Indies, 2016

WI vs India- 1st Test

Virat Kohli had established himself as a Test batsman after the successful tours to Australia and Sri Lanka. But, experts questioned his ability to convert 100s to big scores. In between all the scrutiny going around, India toured West Indies.

In the first Test itself, Virat scored 141* at the end on day 1. Discussions increased among the experts regarding Virat's approaching double hundred. Virat started his innings on Day 2 in a very calm and composed manner. He reached his 200 just before lunch to become the first Indian captain to score overseas 200.

The first double has taken time coming but there is little doubt there are many more on the way #Kohli — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 22, 2016

Maiden double hundred. @virat.kohli becomes the first Indian captain to score a double century overseas. He got to the mark in 281 balls on the second day of the First Test against West Indies. #TeamIndia #WIvIND

Courage, Charisma, Crisis: it was an emblematic innings by India's best batsman of the era.

