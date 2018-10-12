Three best fielders of all time

Fielding is a very crucial part of the game. Fielding is an attempt to catch or stop the ball it after it is hit by the batsman. At times it is less worked on compared to the batting and bowling departments but it can win matches. Present-day cricketers have understood the value of fielding, hence now all teams have a specialist fielding coach. They are trained specifically so that agility and speed becomes a force to reckon with on the field.

Good fielding qualities always add to a team's overall performance, as batting and bowling are not the only criteria to win a cricket match. Flawless fielding adds beauty and grandeur to the gentleman's game. With this context, we take a look at the 3 greatest fielders of all time:

#3 Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain has been in plenty of demand all over the world for his excellent coaching skills. He is well-known known for his decisive stroke-play and great captaincy. Also, he is one of the greatest fielders ever to have played in the history of Australian cricket.

Added to that, he was a specialist fielder at the backward point and short-leg. In his career, he mostly fielded in the slip position and had plenty of memorable catches throughout his career. Despite retiring from international cricket five years ago, Ponting still holds the record of the most run-outs effected in all International cricket. He has 194 catches in tests and 160 catches in ODI's to his name.

#2 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, the left-hand batsman has been one of the greatest stars in the Indian Premier League. He broke into the Indian team in 2005 due to his brilliant performances in the domestic circuit. He was considered to be a perfect all-rounder to support the team.

Raina is a live-wire in the field and has enhanced his reputation as one of the best fielders in Indian cricket. While Raina is exceptional inside the circle during the power-plays, he takes the duty of protecting the boundaries in the latter overs. The Uttar Pradesh's presence of mind on the field is rivaled by few.

Raina's presence in the field also boasts the confidence of the bowlers. Jonty Rhodes also proclaimed that Suresh Raina as the best fielder in world cricket. He has taken a total of 150+catches in all the three formats of the game.

#1 Jonty Rhodes

Jonty Rhodes, the South African cricketer is undoubtedly the most fascinating fielder to have ever played. He has an unbreakable record of 5 catches in a single match. He is probably the first ever fielder in international cricket to have turned the field into a performance of art.

He dazzled in the pitch with a great level of raw athleticism and fielding. Rhodes usually fielded at the cover point, the position where the ball clocked lightning speeds. He was an energetic fielder who could cover most of the ground. Hence, it is not an understatement to say that Jonty Rhodes is the God of Fielding.