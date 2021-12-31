Ross Taylor announces his international retirement: 3 best knocks by the Kiwi in T20Is

Veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has announced that he will be retiring from international cricket. The 37-year old confirmed that New Zealand's home Test series against Bangladesh, and six ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands next year, will be his final of games in international cricket.

Ross Taylor has been one of New Zealand's mainstays in the batting order since making his debut in 2006. Batting predominantly at number four, he is the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in Test and ODI cricket.

With 18,074 runs in 445 appearances in all formats, Taylor will go down as one of the greats of the game. He is also the first player in history to make 100 international appearances in each of the three formats.

Taylor has scored 1909 runs in the 102 T20I matches he has played in his career so far. Here, we take a look at three of his best T20 knocks in international cricket.

#3 Ross Taylor's 62 off 43 vs Sri Lanka at the 2007 T20 World Cup

In New Zealand's second match at the T20 World Cup 2007, the Kiwis came up against an experienced Sri Lankan side at the Wanderers. The Blackcaps found themselves struggling at 25/2 when Ross Taylor walked out to bat.

The Kiwi No. 4 unleashed a splendid counter-attack on the Sri Lankan bowlers to record a brilliant half-century. Taylor managed to score 3 fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 62.

In useful half-century partnerships alongside Peter Fulton and Jacon Oram, Taylor carried New Zealand close to the 160-run mark. However, it turned out to be a knock in a losing cause as Sanath Jayasuriya powered Sri Lanka to victory.

#2 Taylor's heartbreak against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2014

Ross Taylor's blistering 62 ended in vain against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in 2014.

Perhaps his best T20 knock till date soon turned into a nightmare for Ross Taylor. He delivered the goods for New Zealand in another gut-wrenching loss for the side.

Chasing a target of 171 runs against South Africa in a group stage match in Chittagong, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor joined hands with their side at 66-2.

With a half-century from the skipper and Taylor's blistering 62 off just 37 deliveries, the Kiwis seemed certain to get over the line. However, Dale Steyn had other plans. The Proteas pacer defended seven runs off the final over to break South African hearts.

With three needed on the final delivery and Taylor on strike, Steyn nailed his yorker, which could only be dug out back to him as he enforced a simple runout. A dagger into New Zealand and Taylor's hearts.

In a game that is remembered for Steyn's heroics, Taylor's knock to produce a thrilling final went under the radar.

#1 Taylor's man of the match performance against Sri Lanka

Ross Taylor earned his only man of the match award in T20Is in the first of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in 2019. Chasing a target of 175, New Zealand were left tottering at 39/3 in the eighth over.

The two most experienced men for the Kiwis, Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme, stitched together a 79-run stand in just 38 deliveries to get the visitors back into the contest.

Taylor smashed three fours and two sixes for his 48 off 29 deliveries. His vital knock gave the Blackcaps a 1-0 lead in the series.

