3 current international cricketers who have gone 100% vegan

deebak mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 177 // 31 Oct 2018, 20:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jason Gillespie

Veganism has grown in popularity around the globe. It has become very popular in the football fraternity where footballing superstars like Lionel Messi, Hector Bellarin, Jermain Defoe, Fabian Delph have gone 100% vegan.

Even in cricket, we have Australia's Jason Gillespie who is a vocal supporter of veganism. The Australian ex-fast bowler has teamed up with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to help athletes know more about benefits of being a vegan.

According to the Gillespie, " There's nothing macho about treating animals terribly, and there's nothing macho about putting your health at risk. There's nothing macho about polluting the Earth".

Here is the list of four current International cricketers who practice vegan dieting.

#4 Kane Richardson - Australia

Kane Richardson is a vegan since 2016

Kane Richardson is a promising fast bowler in the Australian ODI and T20I side. He has played 18 ODIs and claimed 27 wickets along with nine wickets from nine T20Is. He also got a national contract in April 2018. He is one of the key names in the shortlist for the World Cup 2019.

The Australian fast bowler recently got married to Nyki Kitching, who is also a vegan, in the Adelaide Hills in keeping with their vegan philosophies.

Richardson changed to vegetarian in 2014 and soon became vegan in 2016. He is a firm believer of a plant-based style of living which doesn't cause any cruelty to animals.

He has also raised voice against using leather balls for cricket which was supposedly made from cow hides.

When interviewed to ask about his belief in veganism, he said " I didn't want to eat animals. I have wacthed a lot of documentaries on it, and whether it is right or wrong, I dont know if eating animals can be sustainined the way people are gorging through food."

Here is Richardson's Instagram account reflecting his love for animals.

1 / 3 NEXT