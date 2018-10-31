Three Greatest Wicketkeepers Of All Time

England & India Net Sessions

The wicketkeepers are one of the most vital cogs in the squad. They have grown up to play a crucial role in the course of the game and their demand in the game has risen to the maximum and their impact on the result of the game has been significant. The wicketkeepers are the only ones of the fielding side to be granted permission to wear gloves.

They always have to be alert on the field and have to be street-smart in order to effect quick stumpings. Most of the wicketkeepers have set the stage on fire and shown their exemplary glovework on numerous occasions. Here, we take a look at the three greatest wicket-keepers of all time.

#3 Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian skipper currently plays as a wicketkeeper-batsman for India in the limited overs format. In 2016, he stepped down from captaincy and BCCI appointed Virat Kohli as the new captain of the Indian team. Dhoni is an attacking right-handed middle order batsman and he is considered as one the best wicketkeepers to have played the game of cricket.

He is also regarded one of the greatest finishers in T20 and ODI format and he discovered the famous 'helicopter shot' in cricket and is also well-known for his quick stumpings. Dhoni was one of the most successful captains for India and he has a captaincy record for the most wins during his time in all three formats. Dhoni was also nicknamed as 'Captain Cool' due to his cool and free-headed mind on the field irrespective of the situation.

MS Dhoni made his test debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka. He is also the first Indian keeper to complete 4000 runs and also he has 294 dismissals as wicketkeeper in the Test format of the game. He made his ODI debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and has a record of the most dismissals in ODI as an Indian wicket keeper. He is also the first wicketkeeper in the world to take 100 ODI stumpings and also the first Indian keeper to take 300 ODI catches.

He began his T20 career in ICC T20 in 2006 against South Africa. In this format, he has the most dismissals as wicketkeeper and became the first keeper to reach 150 stumpings. Hence, Dhoni is a game-changer of a different level and he is simply considered as one of the greatest wicket keepers of all time.

