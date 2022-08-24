"Bhai, chai samosa, kuch du?"- 3 hilarious Rishabh Pant moments revealed by his teammates

Three hilarious Rishabh Pant moments revealed by his teammates

Rishabh Pant has been India's latest rising superstar, earning a reputation for himself with his performances on the field.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper has become one of the biggest global stars already, captaining in the IPL as well as the Indian side at a young age.

Be it on or off the field, the 24-year-old is usually known for his cheeky sense of humor. Fans as well as his teammates know that a bit of humor will always be there along the way as long as the young wicketkeeper is around.

On that note, we take a look at five hilarious Rishabh Pant moments revealed by his teammates.

#1 "Bhai, chai samosa?" - SKY reveals what Pant told him during the England Test

In a recent interview, Suryakumar Yadav revealed a hilarious Pant moment that happened during the Test series against England last year.

The Mumbai batter was on the field as a substitute fielder for Cheteshwar Pujara, fielding at silly point in his first appearance with the Test side.

Understandably so, the 31-year old was a tad nervous with the game hanging in the balance. His tension was eased by a comment from his fellow wicketkeeper, who asked him if he needed some tea or samosa at the end of the over. SKY revealed:

“Once I was fielding at silly point for Puji bhai in a Test in England. The match situation was tight. And suddenly Pant goes ‘Bhaiya chai samosa, kuch du? Over hogaya. Uth jao!’ (bro do you need anything? Tea, samosa? Get up now, the over is done!)”

Yadav admitted that he didn't know how to respond to that hilarious comment, which left him in splits. "He (Rishabh) is just too much fun," SKY added.

#2 "Need some fun around, or I was getting bored otherwise" - Axar spills the beans

Axar Patel has been an increasingly regular figure in the Indian Test side in recent times. With that, of course, he is used to the constant chatter from behind the stumps. In an interview, Axar revealed that the Indian wicketkeeper tends to do random things to keep himself occupied.

He said:

“His chatters are still nice, but the noises he (Rishabh) makes, I tell him, 'What are you Doing?' And Rishabh says, 'Need some fun around, or I was getting bored otherwise’.”

Axar added that his DC captain randomly indulges the fielders in conversation, asking them 'how's it going?'.

The left-arm spinner added that the fielders are usually aware of the shenanigans Pant tends to dish out, but the youngster keeps them in check whenever Virat Kohli is around.

#3 "Not everyone is Pujara"

Sir Jadeja fan @SirJadeja

"It's not easy to survive man"

"Come on Pat, hit some sixes"

"Keep bowling in the patch to Pat"

"Come on Pat - you’re not putting the bad ball away"



Rishabh Pant is causing lots of Paine to already injured Australia. #AUSvIND "Not everyone is Pujara here""It's not easy to survive man""Come on Pat, hit some sixes""Keep bowling in the patch to Pat""Come on Pat - you’re not putting the bad ball away"Rishabh Pant is causing lots of Paine to already injured Australia. #INDvAUS "Not everyone is Pujara here""It's not easy to survive man""Come on Pat, hit some sixes""Keep bowling in the patch to Pat""Come on Pat - you’re not putting the bad ball away"Rishabh Pant is causing lots of Paine to already injured Australia. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND

The Test series between India and Australia usually tends to get feisty and chirpy, no matter the conditions. This was no different. Cheteshwar Pujara recalled a hilarious incident during the 2018-19 tour of Australia, where Pant hilariously trolled Tim Paine.

"Not everyone is Pujara."

The incident occurred when Paine was batting patiently on 15 off 40 deliveries. With a cheeky dig from behind the stumps, the 24-year-old commented, "Everyone is not Pujara", trying to get into the opponents' minds.

In a recent interview, Pujara recalled the incident, admitting that the Delhi wicketkeeper is one of those players who talks all the time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar