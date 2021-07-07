3 Team India players who can redeem themselves against Sri Lanka

Team India's new-look squad is ready to take on the Sri Lankan challenge in a limited-overs series, comprising of three ODIs and three T20Is. While Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team, legendary Indian batsman Rahul Dravid has been named the interim coach of the side. The young Indian team will be keen to dish out impressive performances in the upcoming series against the Lankans.

With several talented players at their disposal, both Dravid and Dhawan will find it hard to select the best possible playing XI. Cricketers who performed well in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as in the first half of the IPL 2021 campaign have been rewarded with an India call-up. They will now be keen to prove their mettle on the international scene.

3 Indian players who need to prove their mettle against Sri Lanka

While there are several talented youngsters in the squad, certain experienced players who have traveled to Sri Lanka will want to prove that they still have it in them to perform in international matches.

On that note, let's take a look at three Team India players who have a chance to redeem themselves against Sri Lanka.

#3 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar still holds the record for best figures in T20Is

Deepak Chahar has been one of MS Dhoni's trusted men in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) setup. Having made his debut for India in 2018, Chahar has played 13 T20Is, picking up 18 wickets in the process. His best performance was a sensational 6/7 against Bangladesh, making him the bowler with the best T20I figures ever.

Following an average outing against Australia, he didn't feature for the Indian team in the T20I series against England earlier in the year. However, he bounced back in the first phase of IPL 2021, showing an exhibition of excellent swing bowling.

Alongside the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar has a great chance of impressing against Sri Lanka and sealing a place for himself in India's T20 World Cup Squad.

#2 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey's experience would give him the edge in the middle-order

Manish Pandey has been in and around the Indian set-up ever since the conclusion of the 2015 World Cup. Although the right-hander did impress in the limited chances he received, it was either his inconsistency or the impatience of the selectors which resulted in him not getting an extended run in India colors.

Pandey had a mixed bag as far as the first phase of the IPL 2021 season is concerned. He managed two fifties, but the 31-year-old faced heavy scrutiny over his below-par strike rate of 123.71.

Manish Pandey is the Highest scorer of Team India's Intra Squad Practice match in both teams. He scored 63 runs. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/9lcrT4tXjt — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 5, 2021

Pandey, who will add experience to an Indian middle order that boasts the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, will be key to India's chances of doing well against Sri Lanka. With a number of middle-order spots still up for grabs for the T20 World Cup, Pandey will need a good series to push his case.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has phenomenal T20I numbers

One of the most talked about cricketers in India, Kuldeep Yadav has seen incredible highs and lows in his short international career so far. The left-arm wrist spinner was once a key player in Team India's white-ball setup.

But things have changed and Kuldeep finds himself in a position where he once again needs to prove his mettle on the international scene. However, he has a terrific record in T20Is, picking up 39 wickets in 20 games.

"Nothing parallels Performance, and if I perform, I know I'll definitely be back, honestly, I'm not thinking much about a T20 World Cup berth now because it eventually boils down to how well I keep doing." - Kuldeep Yadav (To The Telegraph) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 29, 2021

Although Kuldeep had a terrible outing against England in his last ODI, the left-arm wrist spinner will be a threat if he gets his line and length right against Sri Lanka.

With the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal also struggling for form and consistency, Kuldeep can make a strong claim for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad with a good performance in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Edited by Samya Majumdar