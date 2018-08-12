Three Indian players who should be selected for the third Test

It is high time to give the young Pant a chance

If it was heartbreak in the first match, it is unadulterated humiliation in the second. The Englishmen have thrashed the Indians left, right and centre to gain a crucial 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Though Ravi Shastri's boys, inspired by their skipper Virat Kohli put up some sort of a fight in the first Test at Edgbaston, it was a complete no-show from them at Lord's.

Kohli made some changes in the playing XI for the second Test but they didn't bear fruits. After bearing a lot of criticism, Kohli introduced Pujara in the playing XI, only to get 18 runs in return. Highly-rated chinaman Kuldeep Yadav bowled 9 overs, in which he failed to open his wickets tally. The end result was a defeat by a margin of an innings and 159 runs.

They will now lock horns against the Three Lions at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and must give their everything as pride is at stake. Let us have a look at three players they must select for the third Test:

#3 Shardul Thakur

Indian seamers have not been much effective in the Tests

Though the Indian seamers have found success at intervals, they have failed to get to have as big an impact as their English counterparts. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami picked three wickets each in the first Test. The former was benched in the second Test, which was a bit of surprise.

After a good opening Test, Ishant Sharma justified his 'inconsistent' tag by picking up just a solitary wicket and conceding more than a ton of runs. Shardul Thakur has not been tested yet, and the team management can opt for an alternative in the 26-year-old Maharashtra man.

He took 8 wickets in four matches in the recently concluded tri-series for India A and managed two wickets in 10 overs in a Test against the England Lions.

