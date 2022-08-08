3 instances that showed the brotherly bond between MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant

At the age of 24, Rishabh Pant is already one of the biggest stars of his generation. The wicketkeeper-batter has been at the top of his game, even getting the opportunity to lead the Indian side at such a young age.

Since his meteoric rise, Pant has always been compared to a certain MS Dhoni. He was the successor to the legendary former captain behind the stumps, taking on the mantle and adding his own touch to it.

The two played together at the ICC World Cup in 2019 and have shared a special bond ever since. While sometimes it was the role of master and apprentice, most times the two shared a brotherly love that was evident for all to see.

In this article, we take a look at three instances that showed the brotherly love between India's current and former wicketkeeper.

#1 Birthday wishes for MSD

"Guru, mentor, big brother and mostly friend."

That's how Rishabh referred to the former Indian captain while wishing him on his birthday last year, pretty much summing up the bond between the two over the years.

The video montage features hilarious behind-the-scenes content from the two players, from their travel days to spending time together. The Delhi lad was even spotted playing with Dhoni's daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni.

#2 The live-chat which nearly broke the internet

Some Indian cricketers recently took to Instagram Live, interacting with a few fans along the way. Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav were in the chat alongside Pant. While the live video was filled with banter and fun, the highlight was a brief appearance from MS Dhoni.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni joined the live session from her account and brought the keeper-batter into the frame. Instantly getting into his usual goofy mood, Pant said:

“Mahi bhai, kya haal hain? Rakho rakho, bhaiya ko thoda live pe rakho" (How are you Mahi brother? Please keep brother on the live)

In typical fashion for their brotherly banter, Dhoni was having none of this and instantly shut down the live, leaving everyone in splits.

#3 That time Dhoni rocked a Rishabh Pant mask

MS Dhoni was on holiday in England recently, while the Indian Cricket Team were also there on tour. It was no surprise to see the former captain attend a few games, even visiting the dressing room after one of the games.

In the third T20I at Edgbaston, MSD rocked up to the ground with a Rishabh Pant facemask. The picture quickly went viral on social media with fans loving the bromance. The Delhi Capitals captain even posted a photo with Dhoni after the match, which India won by 49-runs.

