WTC 2021: 3 Indian bowlers who can stop New Zealand from winning the World Test Championship

The ICC World Test Championship Final featuring India and New Zealand will commence on 18 June at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The two best sides in Test cricket over the past two years will lock horns for the coveted title.

Team India will enter the much-anticipated clash on the back of 12 wins in 17 Test matches in the tournament.

However, India did not fare well in their tour of New Zealand - it was the only series they lost in the championship. India's experienced bowlers need to lead from the front in the bowler-friendly conditions on offer in England in the final.

The Black Caps hold a slight advantage in their preparation for the all-important clash as they are currently touring England for a two-match Test series.

To nullify such an edge, India will rely heavily on their bowlers - their ability to dismiss the entire opposition lineup.

We take a look at the three Indian bowlers who can hurt the Kiwis the most.

1. Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin in action for the Indian team

Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the mainstays in India's bowling unit in the longest format of the game. The premier off-spinner has been in sublime form throughout the championship. In 13 matches, he has scalped 67 wickets, comprising four five-wicket hauls, to help the team script some incredible wins.

Ashwin has been especially effective against left-handers. Three of the top five batters in the New Zealand lineup are lefties, and the 34-year-old's prowess against them should pose a significant threat.

Ashwin is also skilled at extracting turn and bounce from the new ball. Brimming with confidence after recording 400 Test wickets, he will look to continue weaving his magic in the final and guide the Indian team past the finish line.

Jasprit Bumrah will be the key for the Indian team

Over the years, Jasprit Bumrah has graduated from being a top-notch bowler in the shortest format of the game to being one of the most lethal bowlers in Test cricket.

With his uncanny bowling action, the 27-year-old made his first inroads into the Test team on the back of some stellar performances with the white ball.

Bumrah showcased his immense talent in India's first away series in the championship - against West Indies. He picked up a hat-trick in the second Test match. In the same innings, he recorded his career-best figures of 6/27.

With Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor showing weakness towards in-swinging deliveries, Bumrah's consistency will be key to India's success. His variety of skills makes him the player to watch out for in the iconic final.

Ishant Sharma in action

Ishant Sharma is the spearhead of the Indian pace attack in Tests. With a wealth of experience at international level, he has been one of the most improved bowlers in the past couple of years.

The 32-year-old recorded a five-wicket haul in India's first ever pink ball Test match - against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

Ishant has reaped massive dividends by consistently bowling in the right areas and targeting the stumps. He has scalped 36 wickets from his 11 matches in the World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli will bank on his premier fast bowler to dent the opposition in the much-awaited clash. The tall pacer's ability to purchase bounce and move the ball back into the right-hander will be a potent weapon.

