Three most controversial incidents involving Steve Smith

Steve Smith has been in supreme form since his comeback in international cricket.

A unique batting stance, flawless hand-eye coordination, a quirky ball-leaving technique and stupendous numbers - the ace Test batsman Steve Smith's batting is a delight to watch for any cricket fan across the globe. A combination of grace and grit, Smith has been in marauding form since his comeback from a 12-month ball-tampering ban. His mind-boggling numbers and metronomic consistency has led to comparisons with the batting Goliaths Steve Waugh and Don Bradman.

Having said that, Smith has a history of getting involved in activities which are deemed unlawful or unethical under the laws/spirit of the game.

#1 The 'brain fade' moment against India

Australia's tour of India, 2017, second Test of a rancorous four-match series, Steve Smith's brain fade moment led to some bitter and tense moments on the field.

The visitors were leading the series 1-0 after handing a shock defeat to India on a rank-turner in Pune. Chasing 188, at 73-3, Australia was on course to make it 2-0 at Bengaluru especially with Smith and Peter Handscomb at the crease.

Steve Smith's 'brain fade' moment against India

Umesh Yadav rapped smith on the pads and was given out LBW by Nigel Llong after some intense appealing by the Indian players. Smith Walked down to Handscomb for consultation on DRS and then arrived the moment that left Virat and co fuming.

Smith looked up to the dressing room to seek help for DRS and a peeved Virat Kohli charged towards the umpires who asked Smith to walk off. The DRS rule states that only the on-field players can be consulted and no external help can be taken to decide on whether the review should be taken or not.

Dramatically, India went on to win the match and even the series.

Umesh Yadav.

1 / 3 NEXT