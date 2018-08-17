England vs India 2018: Three players team India must NOT drop for the third Test

Arunachalam Senthilnathan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

Ahead of the second Test, Sourav Ganguly, in one of his Instagram posts, warned India against chopping and changing. When a team is travelling away from home and the first Test does not go their way, it happens that a lot of changes are made for the subsequent match.

Virat Kohli is infamous for not fielding the same Test XI for two consecutive matches. His reactive captaincy instincts are always questionable. His decision to field two spinners on a very rainy English day at Lords proved to be quite costly for the Indian team. The visitors succumbed to their second defeat of the series by an innings and 159 runs.

Changes to the playing XI are essential. But there must not be a case where the players do not feel secure. This insecurity can affect the mental fitness of any given player. After every failure, there seems to be tension building in the camp regarding the composition of the side. In fact, at times, barring the captain (if fit), no one seems to be an automatic choice.

While this is the case with any struggling team overseas, India is often guilty of making far more changes in haste than required. Rishab Pant might make his debut tomorrow and a fully fit Jasprit Bumrah becomes an automatic choice. Any other change is unwarranted.

Despite middling performances and indifferent form of late, the following three players must not be dropped.

1. Lokesh Rahul

Enter caption

KL Rahul has scored just 35 runs in the four innings that he has batted in the series at an average of 8.75. It is poor by any standards. But Rahul is one player who has the ability to score big against any bowling lineup under any conditions. When on song, Rahul can be a genuine match winner.

India has to take good care of him. Giving him the confidence is of utmost importance for the team's cause. After being slotted at No.3 in the first Test, he was made to open the innings in the second Test. This can be unsettling for any batsman. It is up to Kohli and Shastri to clearly define Rahul's role in the side.

The problem with his feet against the moving ball can be a technical issue. But a more serious issue is in his mind. Rahul can overcome his shortcomings if his thinking is straight and clear. A positive approach at the crease can do wonders to his numbers.

If Rahul can overcome his mental block, he can be an indispensable asset for the Indian Test squad. For this, the management should back him and his skills. The faith of the skipper can boost Rahul's morale and help him get rid of his fears.

KL Rahul must be given the opportunity to settle into the side. He clearly deserves an extended run at the top of the innings.

