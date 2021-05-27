Three reasons why PSL 2021 promises to be a success

The remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will take place in Abu Dhabi, beginning in the first week of June. At one point, the future of the tournament looked gloomy after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failed to secure some critical exemptions from the Abu Dhabi government.

But things turned around significantly within 24 hours, and the organizers managed to obtain the exemptions and approvals that they needed. The cricketers underwent three COVID-19 tests and quarantined in Lahore and Karachi before flying out to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, May 27.

Although the PSL has lost some overseas cricketers owing to international commitments, the six franchises have managed to secure worthy replacements. The tournament will also miss veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi and young fast bowler Naseem Shah, who violated COVID-19 protocols.

Yeah yeah you can hit sixes and take crazy catches, but can you handle a shalwar, Chadwick? Check out the latest #ShalwarChallenge as a foreign PSL player tries to figure out how to wear a shalwar #HBLPSL6 #MatchDikhao

Full Video: https://t.co/OIc6Cc0R2Q pic.twitter.com/cmUa6Ab28j — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) May 25, 2021

Karachi Kings currently occupy the top spot in the points table in terms of net run-rate. Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United sit in second and third with equal points from five and four matches respectively.

With the tournament set to resume once again, we take a look at three reasons why PSL 2021 can be a success:

#1) Pakistan cricketers returning to action after a significant break

The return of PSL 2021 will mark the end of a much-needed break for the Pakistani cricketers. The last time they were in action was during the bilateral series against Zimbabwe which concluded on May 10.

Players will be fresh and ready to give a hundred percent when the league resumes, which will stand to raise the standards of the tournament.

#2) Introduction of young overseas cricketers in PSL 2021

All six franchises have managed to secure the services of a couple of young cricketers, namely Rashid Khan, Jack Wildermuth and Shimron Hetmyer, who are some of the most sought-after cricketers in T20 leagues across the world.

Rashid Khan is set to rejoin the Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi for the remainder of the PSL.



The legspinner will fly directly to the UK post PSL to link up with Sussex for T20 Blast.https://t.co/88AyV1dPNV — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 23, 2021

The addition of these players will also raise the standard of competition in PSL 2021. This will be of help to young cricketers from Pakistan, such as Ahmed Danyal (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Imran (Peshawar Zalmi), Saim Ayub (Quetta Gladiators), Sohaibullah (Multan Sultans) and Zeeshan Zameer (Islamabad United), in their rise up the ranks.

#3) Batting friendly wickets in Abu Dhabi

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has mostly favored batsmen, with an average score of 165. Although spinners have come into play on a few occasions, the wickets have mostly been dominated by the batters, considering it is a small ground.

With plenty of runs expected to be scored, the tournament promises to live up to the expectations of the fans. A couple of hard-hitters, namely Andre Russell, David Miller and Shimron Hetmyer, are expected to make merry on these pitches and ensure that PSL 2021 is a huge success.