World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why India hold the edge over South Africa

Jasprit Bumrah will play a key role against South Africa

The wait is almost over as India look all set to start their World Cup 2019 campaign at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday against South Africa, with the Faf du Plessis-led side yet to taste their first victory of the tournament.

India, one of the tournament favorites, will come into the competition rejuvenated after a long break while South Africa, plagued by injuries try and sort out their plethora of issues. South Africa have already played two matches and conceded heavy defeats in both of them. With the Proteas struggling with both bat and ball, the 'Men in Blue' will not need a second invitation to pile on to their opponent’s misery.

Here are four reasons why India might have an advantage over South Africa in their opening encounter.

#1 The rest and fatigue factor

The Indian team will be raring to go when they start the World Cup against a struggling South Africa

India seem well-rested while South Africa seem to be fatigued and it shows on the field. South Africa were once known for their athleticism and superb fielding skills and while most of them still retain the former aspect of the game, their fielding skill seems to have gone down a few notches.

Their ground fielding in their second match against Bangladesh was really poor and they frequently misfielded. There are quite a few tired bodies too and they clearly lack the intensity and energy that one usually associates with the South Africans. Fatigue is also one of the reasons why their pace bowlers are out nursing injuries.

The Indian squad, on the other hand, seem to be quite rejuvenated following a three-week break after the IPL. Intelligently, the BCCI and the team management didn’t conduct a preparatory camp in India after the IPL and allowed players to spend quality time with their family and friends.

Their ploy seemed to have worked wonders. Going by the way the team trained after they landed in England and the various happy pictures the players keep posting on the social media, it feels that the team is in good mood and ready to fire.

