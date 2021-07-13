IND vs SL 2021: 3 Team India batsmen who can score most runs

India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka could see a number of young players as well as a few experienced fringe players showcasing their talents, especially in the batting department.

The 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as the first half of IPL 2021 have shown that there is no dearth of talent as far as India's batting is concerned. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal set the stage on fire with their performances in the aforementioned tournaments and could be mighty effective against Sri Lanka.

3 Team India batsmen who will have a successful Sri Lanka tour

Experience will also play a role as the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey will have a point to prove about their ability with the bat on the international circuit. On that note, let's have a look at three Indian players who can score the most number of runs on the Sri Lanka tour.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's story has been a perfect example of how continuous hard work will finally bear fruit. The Mumbai batsman has been knocking on the door of national selectors for a while, but it was his stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) that ultimately paved the way for his India debut.

He had three back-to-back prolific seasons and won two IPL titles with MI, making him one of the franchise's most dependable batsmen. Suryakumar's consistency saw him receive his maiden India call-up during the T20I series against England earlier this year.

Suryakumar Yadav (in Cricbuzz) said "In last 10 years, I have dreamt of winning a World Cup for India. Really working hard and looking forward to that picture". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 10, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav scored a sparkling half-century in only his second game and proved that he was here to stay. He will be one of the key Indian batsmen in Sri Lanka due to his experience of playing on slower surfaces. The right-handed batsman is a brilliant player of spin and could light up the stage if he gets into his groove.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw was heavily scrutinized for his technique when he failed miserably against Australia in the pink-ball Test last December. He didn't play any more matches Down Under and was also dropped from India's Test squad for the home series against England earlier in the year.

The youngster knew he had to work on his technique and keep believing in himself. That is exactly what happened as Prithvi Shaw came out all guns blazing in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In eight games, he scored 827 runs, including three centuries and a double hundred at a mind-boggling average of 165.40. He was also on fire in the first half of IPL 2021 for the Delhi Capitals (DC), scoring 308 runs and forming a formidable partnership with Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order.

If Prithvi Shaw finds his touch, he can be almost impossible to stop. He will want to make his India comeback count against Sri Lanka.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Having been given the responsibility of captaining India's new-look side, Shikhar Dhawan will be the most dangerous Indian batsman to look out for on the tour to Sri Lanka. The southpaw has always enjoyed batting against the Lankans, delivering more often than not.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 380 runs in the first phase of the IPL and is the leading run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals. He is extremely destructive and almost unstoppable when in full flow.

With the likes of KL Rahul showing uncertainty at the top of the order in T20Is, Dhawan has a great opportunity to score big and secure his place in India's T20 World Cup squad as an opener.

