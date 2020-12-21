THU v SCO Prediction: Who will win the BBL match?

The Big Bash League 2020-21 (BBL) returns on Tuesday, with the Sydney Thunder taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The Sydney Thunder go into this game with confidence and momentum on their side, having enjoyed a thrilling comeback win over the Brisbane Heat last week. The Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, were left frustrated after rain denied them a potential morale-boosting win over the Melbourne Stars.

Both the Thunder and the Scorchers find themselves in the bottom three of the BBL standings. So both sides will be desperate for a win on Tuesday.

The Thunder have confirmed that they will hand Adam Milne his BBL debut on Tuesday. The New Zealand pacer is capable of delivering 150km/h fireballs, and the Scorchers batsmen will certainly not fancy facing him.

Pace bowing will not be in short supply in the BBL clash on Tuesday, as the Scorchers have a frightening pace attack of their own. Jhye Richardson has shown glimpses of the quality that saw him earn his Test debut for Australia before his injury troubles. He will be joined by the returning Jason Behrendorff, who missed the Scorchers' previous game. Andrew Tye will also be a dangerous weapon with his variations in speed.

But slower bowlers are just as effective, if not more, in Canberra. Spin-duo Tanveer Sangha and Jonathan Cook were the pick of the Thunder's bowlers in their last game at the Manuka Oval. And they will be crucial for their team's hopes once again on Tuesday. Veteran leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed will have a similar role to play for the Scorchers.

BBL 2020-21 Match 12, Thunder vs Scorchers: Match Prediction

BBL: Ashton Turner hit five sixes for the Scorchers against the Stars

The Perth Scorchers flexed their batting muscle in the rain-affected game against the Melbourne Stars last week. Ashton Turner, Colin Munro and Joe Clarke all showed their big-hitting prowess against a quality Stars attack. And they will hope for more of the same on Tuesday.

The Thunder earned the unlikeliest of victories against the Brisbane Heat last week, courtesy of Daniel Sams' knock of 65. But they really need their top-order batsmen to step up if they are to have any chance of making the BBL play-offs.

Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales have been kept quiet so far this season. And their task will not get any easier against the quality Scorchers bowling attack. Head coach Shane Bond will also be hopeful that Adam Milne can make an immediate impact on his debut. The Thunder have been over-reliant on their spinners so far, and the pace that Milne brings will be vital for their chances.

But the Scorchers have a much more balanced side, at least on paper. They will no doubt fancy their chances of beating the Thunder and getting their first win of the season on Tuesday.