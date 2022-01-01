THU vs STR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Thunder will take on the Adelaide Strikers in the 32nd match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, are precariously hanging in the middle of the table with 16 points from seven games and a net run rate of 0.541. But the fact that they have won two back-to-back games should hold them in good stead ahead of their next encounter.

In their previous game on December 31, they defeated the Adelaide Strikers by 22 runs. After opting to bat first, the Thunder put up a significant score of 187 for three on the board. Jason Sangha rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 55-ball 91, laced with six fours and as many sixes.

Thereafter, the Thunder restricted the Strikers to 165 for seven in 20 overs. Daniel Sams was the star of the show as he picked up four wickets and gave away only 33 runs from four overs. Saqib Mahmood, who’s playing his maiden BBL season, accounted for two scalps.

Jonathan Wells top-scored for the Strikers with a handy 26-ball 46, decorated with five fours and one six, but his effort went in vain. Sangha did well with the ball as well, picking up Thomas Kelly’s wicket and conceding only three runs off the only over he bowled.

The Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, have a lot of work to do if they wish to qualify for the playoffs. Back on December 9, they defeated the Melbourne Renegades by 49 runs, but since then, they have strained to find their feet in the tournament.

The Strikers are currently on a five-match losing streak and are placed seventh in the table with a poor net run rate of -0.610.

Can the Strikers beat the Thunder?

BBL - Strikers v Thunder

The Thunder, without much of a doubt, seem the firm favorites to win the next encounter. Having already beaten the Strikers once, Green’s men seem to have the upper hand next time around as well. The Strikers need to bring forth their A-game to have any chance of beating their opponent.

As of now, the Thunder will enter the upcoming match as the favorites.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this game.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Strikers beat the Thunder? Yes No 7 votes so far