THU vs STR Prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the Knockouts of the 2021-22 Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday, January 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, have looked unstoppable of late in the ongoing edition of the BBL. They are currently on a five-match winning streak having once languished at the bottom of the points table. The Strikers finished the league stage at No. 4 with 28 points from 14 games.

They will go into the next game on the back of a 22-run win over Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator on Friday, January 21 at the same venue. After returning from Ashes duties, Alex Carey looked at his very best as he smashed a 45-ball 67 with the help of eight fours.

Carey and Matthew Short put in 145 runs for the opening wicket off 14.2 overs. Short made 89 runs off 48 balls and helped the Strikers post a massive score of 188 for six on the board.

Thereafter, skipper Siddle came to the party as his four-wicket haul guided the Strikers to a stupendous win. The Hurricanes, in their run-chase, could only manage to score 166 in 19.4 overs.

The Thunder, led by Usman Khawaja, on the other hand, finished third in the league stage with 35 points from 14 games. Both the Sydney Sixers and the Thunder were tied on points, but the Sixers finished second due to a superior net run rate.

The Thunder also won't be having the services of Sam Billings and Saqib Mahmood, both of whom will take part in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. The Thunder will go into their next game after a slender one-run win over cellar dwellers Melbourne Renegades.

After being sent in to bat, the Thunder scored 170 for eight on the back of captain Khawaja's 51-ball 77, laced with eight fours and one six. Opener Alex Hales also blazed away to a 22-ball 44. Aaron Finch scored 82 off 64, but the Renegades fell short by the barest of margins.

Can the Thunder beat the Strikers?

BBL - Thunder v Renegades

The Thunder haven't looked in the best of shapes of late. Moreover, Billings and Mahmood's absence is expected to weaken them.

The Strikers seem to be the favorites due to their recent form in the T20 tournament.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match.

