Tilak Varma vs Babar Azam - comparing the stats of the two after 22 T20Is

Indian batter Tilak Varma put up a sensational display in the second T20I against England in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. Chasing 166 runs for a win, India were in a tricky position as they lost wickets throughout the chase.

However, Tilak Varma stood tall at one end, keeping India alive in the contest. The left-hander struck an unbeaten 55-ball 72, striking at 130.91, including 4 fours and 5 sixes. The 22-year-old youngster displayed immense character and composure under pressure as he guided the hosts to a thrilling two-wicket win with four balls to spare.

The left-hander has an impressive T20I career so far and will be keen to cement his spot in the side in the times to come. With three more matches to go in the series, he will be eager to build on this knock and put up a consistent display.

On that note, let us compare the stats of Tilak Varma, who has played 22 T20Is so far, to those of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam at the same stage.

Tilak Varma stats after 22 T20Is

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma made his T20I debut for India against the West Indies in August 2023. He impressed on debut with a 22-ball 39, striking at 177.27 with 2 fours and 3 sixes.

The 22-year-old has played just 22 T20I matches so far but has made the most of his opportunities. He has batted in 21 innings and has scored 707 runs at an average of 58.91 and a strike-rate of 156.07. Tilak also has two hundreds and three fifties with a best score of an unbeaten 120.

This terrific knock came in the 4th T20I against South Africa at Johannesburg in November 2024. Batting first, India put up a mammoth total of 283/1. Tilak slammed an unbeaten 120 off just 47 balls, striking at 255.31 with 9 fours and 10 sixes.

Babar Azam stats after 22 T20Is

Babar Azam has played 128 T20Is so far and has amassed 4223 runs at an average of 39.83 and a strike-rate of 129.22. He has scored three hundreds and 36 fifties.

Babar made his T20I debut for Pakistan against England at Manchester in 2016. Pakistan were chasing 136 runs for victory and the right-hander remained unbeaten on 15 runs off 11 deliveries as they won the game by nine wickets.

In his first 22 matches, Babar plundered 855 runs at an average of 57.00 with a strike-rate of 125.55. He did not score a century but had six half-centuries to his name with a top score of 97*, which came against the West Indies in Karachi in 2018. He scored 97* off 58 balls, striking at 167.24 with 13 fours and a six.

Comparing the two, Babar is ahead in terms of runs scored after 22 T20Is. However, Tilak Varma's average and strike-rate are better than that of Babar. While Babar did not have any T20I hundred during the period, Tilak already has two centuries against his name.

It can be said that the India batter has been more effective given his average and strike-rate as compared to Babar after 22 T20Is despite being behind him on the runs scored.

