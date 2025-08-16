Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats after 25 T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Despite an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be selected in the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. Leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025, Shreyas slammed 604 runs in 17 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07, with the aid of six half-centuries.

The right-handed batter last played a T20I match for the Men in Blue back in December 2023 against Australia in Bengaluru. And if a number of media reports are to be believed, the 30-year-old batter's wait is likely to continue in spite of his prolific form with the willow.

In the current T20I team combination, there might be place for only one between Shreyas and Tilak Varma in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. As of now the latter seems to be the preferred choice. Varma has featured in 25 T20Is so far. Ahead of Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad selection, we compare his stats with that of Shreyas at the same stage.

Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 25 T20Is?

In 25 T20Is, Varma has scored 749 runs at an average of 49.93. Of his T20I runs, 309 runs have come in six innings against South Africa at an average of 77.25. The southpaw has also scored 173 runs in five innings against West Indies at an average of 57.66 and 133 runs in five innings against England, averaging 44.33.

After 25 T20Is, Shreyas had scored 496 runs at an average of 29.17. Of his 490-plus runs, 182 runs had come in seven innings against New Zealand at an average of 36.40. He had also scored 108 runs in three innings against Bangladesh at an average of 54 and 92 runs in five innings against Sri Lanka, averaging 18.40.

Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better strike rate after 25 T20Is?

Having played 25 T20Is, Varma has a strike rate of 155.07. The 22-year-old has a strike rate of 190.74 in six innings against South Africa, 140.65 in five innings against West Indies and 131.68 in five innings against England. Further, in three innings against Australia, he has a strike rate of 138.88.

After 25 T20I matches, Shreyas had a strike rate of 131.91. He managed a strike rate of 127.27 in seven innings against New Zealand and 113.58 in five innings against Sri Lanka. Further, the right-handed batter managed a strike rate of 200 in two innings against Australia and 183.05 in three innings against Bangladesh.

Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has more 50-plus scores after 25 T20Is?

Having played 25 T20Is, Varma has five 50-plus scores - two hundreds and three fifties. His tons came in back-to-back matches in South Africa. The southpaw slammed 107* off 56 balls in Centurion in November 2024 and followed it up with 120* off 47 Johannesburg. Of his three half-centuries, one each has been registered against England, Bangladesh and West Indies.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Tilak Varma 749 49.93 155.07 120* 2 3 Shreyas Iyer 496 29.17 131.91 67 0 3

(Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer batting stats comparison after 25 T20Is)

After 25 T20Is, Shreyas had three half-centuries to his name. The PBKS skipper scored 67 off 48 against England in Ahmedabad in March 2021. He also hit 62 off 33 against Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019 and 58* off 29 against New Zealand in Auckland in January 2020.

Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better record in winning causes after 25 T20Is?

Of his first 25 T20Is, Varma featured in 17 games that India won. In 17 innings, he scored 534 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 164.81. The left-handed has hit two hundreds and two fifties in winning causes. In seven losses, he has scored 215 runs, averaging 35.83, with a best of 51. Varma played in one game that ended in no result in which he did not bat.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Tilak Varma 17 534 59.33 164.81 120* 2 2 Shreyas Iyer 16 351 39 139.84 62 0 2

(Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer batting stats comparison in wins after 25 T20Is)

Of his first 25 T20Is, Shreyas was part of 16 matches that India won. In 15 innings, he scored 351 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 139.84. Two of his half-centuries came in wins. In six matches that the Men in Blue lost, he scored 127 runs, averaging 21.16, with a best of 67. Shreyas also played two tied matches, scoring 18 runs. One game ended in no result in which he did not bat.

