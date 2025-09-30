Tilak Varma vs Suresh Raina - comparing their stats after 32 T20Is

Tilak Varma played a key role in Team India's victorious Asia Cup 2025 campaign in the UAE. In six innings, the left-handed batter scored 213 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 131.48. He was Player of the Match in the final against Pakistan in Dubai, scoring 69* off 53 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.

The Asia Cup 2025 final brought Varma's big-match temperament to the fore. Chasing a target of 147, the Men in Blue were in big trouble at 20-3. The 22-year-old added a crucial 57 runs for the fourth wicket with Sanju Samson (24 off 21) and 60 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (33 off 22). Varma was deservedly named Player of the Final as TeamIndia won the game by five wickets.

The youngster has so far featured in 32 T20Is. In the wake of his Asia Cup 2025 heroics with the willow, we compare his batting stats with Suresh Raina after the latter had also played the same number of T20I matches.

Tilak Varma vs Suresh Raina - Who has more runs and a better average after 32 T20Is?

In 32 T20Is, Varma has scored 962 runs at an average of 53.44. The talented southpaw has 309 have come in six T20Is against South Africa at an average of 77.25 and 130 runs in three games against Pakistan at an average of 130 (two not outs). In five T20Is against England, he has 133 runs, averaging 44.33.

After 32 T20Is, Raina had scored 768 runs at an average of 33.39. Of his runs after 32 matches, 193 runs came in six T20Is against South Africa at an average of 48.25 and 162 runs in five T20Is against Sri Lanka, averaging 40.50. He had 100 runs in two T20Is against Zimbabwe and 88 in three games against New Zealand.

Tilak Varma vs Suresh Raina - Who has a better strike rate after 32 T20Is?

Having played 32 T20Is, Varma has managed a strike rate of 149.14. The left-hander has a strike rate of 190.74 in six innings against South Africa and 138.88 in three innings against Australia. Further, he has a strike rate of 181.81 in two innings against Bangladesh and 131.68 in five knocks against England.

After 32 T20Is, Raina had a strike rate of 136.17. The southpaw had a strike rate of 115.38 in three innings against Australia and 138.88 in four innings against England. Also, Raina had a strike rate of 127.53 in three innings against New Zealand and 149.61 in five innings against South Africa.

Tilak Varma vs Suresh Raina - Who has more 50-plus scores after 32 T20Is?

Having played 32 T20Is, Varma has six 50-plus scores to his name - two centuries and four fifties. His best score of 120* came off 47 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg in November 2024. The inning comprised nine fours and 10 sixes. In the previous T20I of the series, he had smacked 107* off 56 balls in Centurion. The knock included eight fours and seven sixes.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Tilak Varma 962 53.44 149.14 120* 2 4 Suresh Raina 768 33.39 136.17 101 1 3

(Tilak Varma vs Suresh Raina - T20I stats comparison after 32 matches)

After 32 T20Is, Raina had registered four 50-plus scores - one hundred and three half-centuries. His best of 101 came off just 60 balls against South Africa in Gros Islet in the 2010 T20 World Cup. The knock featured nine fours and five sixes. Of his three fifties, one each came against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Tilak Varma vs Suresh Raina - Who has a better record in wins after 32 T20Is?

Varma has featured in 23 T20Is that India have won. In winning causes, he has totaled 698 runs, averaging 58.16 at a strike rate of 154.42. The 22-year-old has two hundreds and three fifties in wins. In seven matches that the Men in Blue have lost, he has 215 runs at an average of 35.83.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Tilak Varma 23 698 58.16 154.42 120 2 3 Suresh Raina 16 437 43.70 144.70 101 1 1

(Tilak Varma vs Suresh Raina - T20I stats comparison in wins after 32 matches)

After 32 T20Is, Raina had featured in 17 matches that India had won. In winning causes, he had scored 437 runs at an average of 43.70 and a strike rate of 144.70. Raina had one hundred and one fifty in wins. In 15 T20Is that India had lost, he had 331 runs to his name at an average of 25.46.

