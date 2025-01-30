Tilak Varma vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 23 T20Is

Young Team India left-handed batter Tilak Varma has made an impressive start to this T20I career. Having made his international debut against the West Indies in Tarouba, his T20I career is only 23 matches old. However, he has already become a key member of the Indian team in the format.

The southpaw scored a brilliant half-century in the second T20I of the ongoing series against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the Men in Blue in all sorts of trouble in a chase of 166, the 22-year-old struck four fours and five sixes to take the team home in a tight finish.

Owing to the kind of start he has made to his T20I career, Varma has been compared to Indian batting superstars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. On that note, we compare the batting stats of Varma and Kohli after 23 T20Is.

Tilak Varma vs Virat Kohli - Who has more runs and a better average after 23 T20Is?

After 23 T20Is, Varma has scored 725 runs at an average of 55.76. He has been dismissed without scoring on two occasions. The left-handed batter has slammed 309 runs in six innings against South Africa at an average of 77.25. He has also scored 109 runs in three innings against England at an average of 109.

Varma has 173 runs in five innings against the West Indies at an average of 57.66. Against Bangladesh, he has scored an unbeaten 55 runs in one innings. The Hyderabad batter also has 50 runs in three innings against Australia at an average of 50 (two not outs) and 26 runs in one knock against Afghanistan.

Kohli ended his T20I career with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69. After 23 T20Is, he had 677 runs at an average of 37.61. He had not been dismissed without scoring on a single occasion. Of his 677 runs, Kohli scored 150 in four innings against Pakistan at an average of 75 and 118 runs in five innings against Pakistan at an average of 23.60.

The 36-year-old scored 97 runs in four innings against Australia at an average of 24.25, 70 runs in one innings against New Zealand and 68 runs in one knock against Sri Lanka. Against South Africa, he played two innings and scored 30 runs, while against the West Indies he managed 68 runs in two innings.

Tilak Varma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better strike rate after 23 T20Is?

After 23 T20Is, Varma has a strike rate of 155.24. In six innings against South Africa, he has a strike rate of 190.74 and 140.65 in five innings against the West Indies. Also, he has a strike rate of 128.23 in three innings against England, 211.53 in one knock against Bangladesh and 138.88 in three innings against Australia.

After 23 T20Is, Kohli had a strike rate of 129.44. He had a strike rate of 131.11 from five innings against England, 121.25 from four innings against Australia and 119.04 from four innings against Pakistan. Further, Kohli had a strike rate of 120 in two innings against South Africa and 128.30 in two innings against the Windies.

Tilak Varma vs Virat Kohli - Who has more 50-plus scores after 23 T20Is?

After 23 T20Is, Varma has five 50-plus scores to his name. The left-hander scored two hundreds during the tour of South Africa in November 2024 - 120* off 47 balls in Johannesburg and 107* off 56 balls in Centurion. Apart from his fifty against England in Chennai, he scored 55* off 26 against Bangladesh in Hangzhou (October 2023) and 51 off 41 against the West Indies in Providence (August 2023).

After 23 T20I, Kohli also had five 50-plus scores to his name. However, he had not scored a hundred in the format. The right-handed batter had notched up 78* off 61 against Pakistan in Colombo (September 2012) and 70 off 41 against New Zealand in Chennai (September 2012).

Kohli also hit 68 off 48 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele (August 2012), 54 off 41 against the West Indies in Mirpur (March 2014) and 50 of 39 against Afghanistan in Colombo (September 2012).

