Pained Tim Paine: 3 times the Aussie skipper had failed run-ins with Indian players

Australian skipper Tim Paine found himself in a spot when Twitter slammed him for his 'sideshow' comments. Paine shared his thoughts with news.com.au where he alleged the Indian team would niggle them and distract with "stuff that doesn't really matter."

Paine has had quite a few run-ins with India as well and his opinions continue to generate a buzz.

We take a look at three instances where he's had his share of riling up and engaging in some good ol' fashioned banter and received payback.

#1 Tim Paine vs R Ashwin

"Come to India that would be yours last series" -Ashwin to Paine pic.twitter.com/ifDjwJzSTx — Teju_DHFM (@Teju__DHFM) January 11, 2021

It was a tough time for Australia earlier this year. The final day of the third Test at the SCG saw India put up a dogged effort to draw the match and Tim Paine made their lives a tad easier by dropping three catches.

Ashwin, in the meantime, had batted well over 100 deliveries and Paine had just decided to take a dig at the tweaker. He was heard telling Ashwin over the stump mic that he couldn't wait for Ashwin to come to the Gabba.

The retort from the spinner was swift: "I can't wait for you to come to India, that will be your last series."

Clearly stung, Paine retorted: "Your teammates don't even like you." Ashwin, about to take strike, then pulled out to further frustrate the Australian.

#2 Tim Paine vs Hanuma Vihari

Vihari edges and a chance goes down late on the final day...



Live coverage: https://t.co/xdDaedY10F #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UdVjUmKYrS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

The final day of the third Test saw Tim Paine take a shot at Hanuma Vihari after the latter pulled his hamstring and was in pain. The stump mic picked up the exasperated skipper telling Vihari to "get on with it."

Paine may have gotten away with the remark even as social media lambasted him for his insensitive attitude, but he was later roasted after spilling the batsman's catch that eventually saw him and Ashwin salvage a draw.

#3 'Temporary' Tim Paine vs 'Babysitter' Pant

The Boxing day Test during the 2018-19 tour saw quite a few fiery exchanges between wicketkeepers from both sides.

"Tell you what big MS is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to the Hurricanes.. They need a batter," Tim Paine sledged.

"Fancy that extend you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a waterfront apartment.Have him over for dinner..."

The dig continued:

"Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."

Not one to shy away, Pant had his own words when Paine walked out to bat later.

"We have got a special guest here. Have you ever heard the word temporary captain ever," he chirped.

"You [he was heard telling Ravindra Jadeja] don't need anything to get him out. Come on lads."

Needless to say, Pant seemed to have gotten the better of Paine in that war of words.