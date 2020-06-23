Tim Paine open to ‘no-crowd’ Test series against India

Paine is not too fazed by the fact that Australia's Test series against India will be played without fans.

Cricket Australia are banking on the Test series against India to revive their dwindling fortunes amid the pandemic.

Australian Test captain Tim Paine

Cricket Australia are banking on the Test series against India later this year to revive their dwindling financial fortunes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Test skipper Tim Paine is, however, not too fazed by the fact that the series might have to be played in empty stadiums.

Speaking to reporters during a video call organised by Cricket Australia on Tuesday, the 35-year-old said:

"I don't think it (no crowd) should affect anyone. Once you go out there, it very quickly narrows down to what's happening on the pitch. Most players tend to forget the crowd once they're in the heat of the battle. So crowd or no crowd, it'll all boil down to performing and executing your skills better."

Tim Paine, however, hopes that the situation will significantly improve in Australia by the end of the year so that crowds will be allowed into iconic stadiums like the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the Boxing Day Test.

A fresh outbreak of coronavirus cases in Melbourne over the past week has provided a reality check and raised questions about whether the Tests should be moved to venues in states that are safe to host large crowds.

Tim Paine said:

“Certainly from a player's point of view, we want to be playing in front of big crowds. At the best venues and a big day like Boxing Day is something that everyone looks forward to and a big part of that is playing at the MCG.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman then added:

“So, fingers crossed that things go well enough for us to be able to do that but we are spoilt for choice in Australia, we've got some world-class stadiums, so in case something had to change, we've plenty of options.”

Advertisement

Players have to become more self-reliant amid COVID-19 cutbacks: Tim Paine

Tim Paine believes that players will have to become more self-reliant amid cost-cutting measures in cricket

Australia lost batting coach Graeme Hick and physiotherapist Kevin Sims when Cricket Australia announced 40 redundancies last week as part of the board's efforts to deal with the financial blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tim Paine said players would have to become more self-reliant as the cost-cutting measures in cricket continue. He said:

“We spoke briefly on it on a Zoom call last week or about two weeks ago and just said it’s a great opportunity that things are going to change. Players are going to have to become more reliant on each other and on themselves and finding ways to get things done without the huge numbers of support that we’ve been really lucky to have over the last number of years.”

Tim Paine is, however, confident that Australia will adapt to the situation quicker ahead of a blockbuster series against India.

"We don’t want to see that and we’ve lost some really good people throughout this period but the flip side of that is the great opportunity to be able to adapt quicker than anyone else."

India are set to play a T20I series against Australia in November, a four-match Test series in December-January and ODIs next year.