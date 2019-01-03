×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Tim Paine reacts to Rishabh Pant babysitting his kids, calls him a 'sport' 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.00K   //    03 Jan 2019, 19:23 IST

Rishabh Pant celebrates after Tim Paine's wicket
Rishabh Pant celebrates after Tim Paine's wicket

What's the story?

Australian skipper Tim Paine lauded the colorful gesture of his wicketkeeping counterpart Rishabh Pant, who spent some time off the cricket pitch babysitting Paine's kids - as requested by the Aussie in a moment of banter while Pant was batting.

Paine acknowledged Pant's light-hearted gesture and called him a 'sport', both on and off the field.

In case you didn't know...

The ongoing Australia-India series has seen a host of sledges, banter and mockery from either side, and it is safe to say that the wicket-keepers of both teams have led the charge for their sides.

During the Melbourne Test, in the wake of MS Dhoni's return to India's limited-overs side, Paine asked Pant to join the Hobart Hurricanes and added that he would buy him an apartment on the water front as well. He also asked the Indian batter if he could babysit.

Paine was heard poking fun at the Indian wicketkeeper on the stump mic, as he joked:

"Tell you what, big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter. Fancy that Pant, extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the water front. Have him over for dinner.
Can you babysit? (Can I) take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?"

The heart of the matter

Pant did exactly what Paine asked for. He spent a few moments with Paine's children while the players were at the Prime Minister's house.

Tim's wife Bonnie Paine took to Instagram to claim that Pant was the 'best baby-sitter.' In one of her stories, she uploaded a picture with the explosive batsman and two of her kids.

Speaking about the incident in a press conference, Paine remarked:

"Yeah, that was interesting. We were at the PM's house yesterday. Just had a quick chat with Rishabh. My wife happened to be there so we just grabbed a quick photo. He was a good sport and he is on the field (too), to be honest.”

What's next?

India hold the upper hand heading into Day 2 of the Sydney Test match with 303 runs on the board at stumps. The ever-so-solid Cheteshwar Pujara is batting on 130 alongside Hanuma Vihari, who has gone about his game positively, having ended the day on 39 off 58 deliveries.

It will be interesting to see if Paine has any more on-field remarks lined up for when Pant arrives at the crease.


