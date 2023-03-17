Tim Paine's top 3 knocks in international cricket 

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine today retired from all forms of domestic cricket with immediate effect. Paine played his last game for his state side, Tasmania, against Queensland in Hobart. He received a guard of honor from his teammates as well as his opponents as he left the ground.

Paine has represented Australia in 35 Tests, 35 ODIs, and 12 T20Is since making his international debut back in 2009. While Paine has not enjoyed a long career for his country, he does have his share of moments that will be cherished forever.

Here, we look at three of Tim Paine's best knocks on the international arena.

#1 61* vs Pakistan (Dubai, 2018)

Pakistan v Australia: 1st Test - Day Five

In a Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Dubai in 2018, Australia needed to bat 140 overs in the last innings to salvage a draw. Usman Khawaja faced 302 deliveries to give his side some hope, but once he was dismissed, Pakistan were back in the driver's seat once again.

It was then that captain Tim Paine stepped up and displayed a rich vein of grit and resilience. He made 61 runs, but it was not the runs but his defiance that stood out. He faced 194 deliveries, which helped the Aussies pull off a miraculous draw.

#2 58 vs England (Manchester, 2019)

In the 4th Test of the 2019 Ashes, Australia were placed 224-5 when Tim Paine walked out to bat. Steve Smith was already at the crease, and he needed someone to stick around with him. Paine did more than that as he scored 58 crucial runs and shared a 145-run stand with Smith to help his side post 497 runs on the board.

England batted poorly in both their innings, which helped Australia win the game and take an unassailable lead in the series. Paine's tactical blunders cost the Aussies the previous game in Headingly. Hence, it was phenomenal for him to come back in this fashion.

#3 92 vs India (Mohali, 2010)

First Test - Day Two: India v Australia

In a Test match between India and Australia in 2010 in Mohali, a young Tim Paine displayed great temperament as he scored 92 in the first innings. In the process, he stitched up an important partnership with centurion Shane Watson.

His innings were the perfect mix of caution and aggression, which frustrated India a lot. Paine's innings was worth its weight in gold as the game went down to the wire with India prevailing by 1 wicket.

