Time is ripe to elevate Indian women's cricketers towards stardom

I often hear about BCCI not doing enough about the women’s game. The thing is it is a mindset and to blame the BCCI for the malaise is to just try and find a scapegoat. As the Indian women’s cricket team gets settled in New Zealand, it is important the country gets behind the team, much like the way fans do for the men’s team.

In what could well be one of the most important tournaments ever for the women’s game and one which will see the two stalwarts, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, step out for the last time ever in India colours (in the World Cup 2022), the least the country can do is get behind them and support the duo for all they have done for India.

The reality, however, is very different. While it is fashionable to say women’s cricket needs to be promoted with equal passion and backed with equal intensity, nothing like that happens in reality. To give a very personal example- while there are many corporates who back the men’s game and are ready to invest money in content centering the men’s game, there is hardly any interest in backing the women’s team.

Having tried for a month, the struggle continues. Unless we make stars out of the girls who are the chosen few in a billion to represent India, the stock of the sport will never go higher. And to do so, we need good storytelling. We need corporates to come forward and back the stories.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are an emotion for Indian cricket fans

Mithali Raj has been one of Indian cricket's most decorated stars

Back the host broadcaster and other platforms to do quality programming leading into the World Cup. There has to be a buzz for the masses to consume and get behind the sport and that’s what is still missing in India.

Mithali and Jhulan are a cause. Let’s use them that way. They are role models and more importantly, they are an emotion for us all. Honestly speaking, they don’t come easy. 40 years of devotion to a cause and that too with this level of success is unheard of and it is important we make the most of this opportunity and make their home stretch memorable.

We need to ensure the country consumes every move by Mil-Jhul for if that’s done, we will have created the next Mithali and the next Jhulan. Or at least, lay the foundation by nurturing aspirations and encouraging dreams. With just 50 days to go for India’s first game against Pakistan, it is time we all step up. Back the team and back the sport. Get behind the girls and build some momentum. They deserve better and so does India.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal