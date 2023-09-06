TKR vs BR Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 20?

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Barbados Royals (BR) are set to lock horns in Match 20 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Wednesday, September 6 (Thursday, September 7 in India) at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Knights, captained by Kieron Pollard, are yet to completely find their feet in the tournament. They are precariously placed third in the table with seven points and a net run rate of +0.973 thanks to wins in three out of six matches.

They lost to Imran Tahir’s Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, the Knight Riders put up a decent score of 172 for eight on the board. The Warriors, thereafter, chased down the target with five balls left in their innings.

Pakistani left-handed batter Saim Ayub won the award for the Player of the Match for scoring 62 runs off 43 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, will be brimming with confidence after pulling off an unexpected win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Rahkeem Cornwall scored his maiden hundred off 45 as the Royals chased down 221 with 11 balls to spare.

After getting to his hundred, Cornwall made a bat-drop celebration. Skipper Rovman Powell was also stupendous in the death overs as he stayed not out on 49 off 26 balls with five fours and three sixes.

CPL 2023, TKR vs BR Prediction: Can the Knight Riders beat the Royals?

Both teams have strong batting lineups and the pitch at the venue in Port of Spain has heavily helped the batters. Hence, one can expect the chasing team to win the upcoming match of the tournament.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this CPL 2023 match.

