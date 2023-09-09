TKR vs JAM Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 22?

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) are set to lock horns in Match 22 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Saturday, September 9 (Sunday, September 10 in India) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The Knight Riders, slowly, but surely, have climbed the ladder in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament in the Caribbean. With nine points and a net run rate of +1.168 thanks to wins in four matches, Kieron Pollard’s men have a chance of moving to the top of the table.

They will be high on confidence after beating the Rovman Powell-led Barbados Royals by 42 runs in their previous match. Nicholas Pooran has played some stupendous knocks in recent times and he was at his very best even against the Royals.

The left-handed batter raced his way to scoring 102 runs off 53 balls with the help of five fours and 10 massive sixes. The likes of Pollard, Andre Russell and other key players are also in decent form.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, began their campaign with two wins and looked one of the teams to beat in the championship. However, they have lost three matches in a row and have struggled in recent times. They are precariously placed fifth in the table and need a win desperately.

They will go into the game after losing to the Knight Riders by two runs last time around.

CPL 2023, TKR vs JAM Prediction: Can the Tallawahs beat the Knight Riders?

The Knight Riders will go into the match as the favorites without much of a doubt. They should be able to win their upcoming game against the Tallawahs, who have completely lost their way after an impressive start to the tournament.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL 2023 match.

