TNPL 2017: Defending Champions Albert TUTI Patriots start campaign with close win

TUTI Patriots edged out the Dragons by seven runs.

by Press Release News 23 Jul 2017, 00:49 IST

Tuti Patriots edged out Dindigul Dragons in a nail-biter

Albert TUTI Patriots pulled off a stunning win in the opening game of the India Cements Ltd Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), against Dindigul Dragons at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday. Washington Sundar’s all-round show overshadowed Ganga Sridhar Raju’s brave innings as Patriots won the nail-biter by seven runs.

After electing to bat first, Albert TUTI Patriots got off to a scintillating start scoring 67 runs without the loss of any wicket in the powerplay. The openers Kaushik Gandhi and TNPL’s gift to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Washington Sundar (69), got Patriots off to a great start and no bowler, including T Natarajan, was spared. The opening pair wasn’t just successful in finding the gaps, but also cleared the boundary ropes with ease. The Patriots raced to 100 runs in just 9.4 overs and just when it looked like Kaushik Gandhi (46) would get the first 50 of the tournament, he hit one straight to MS Sanjay at point off Wilkins Victor.

The wicket didn’t stem the run-rate of Patriots since Washington held fort at one end and got to his maiden 50 of TNPL and the first 50 of this year’s edition. He got to his 50 in 36 deliveries even as Patriots kept the run-rate steady. Washington finally got out to R Vivek, edging one to the wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan. But SP Nathan and Anand Subramanian got together and kept the scoring rate on the higher side which helped Patriots finish with 184 for 4.

Also read: TNPL 2017: Perfect example of a good t20 match, says Albert Tuti Patriots' Aushik Srinivas

Dindigul Dragons didn’t have the ideal start as they lost the last tournament’s highest run scorer Jagadeesan cheaply and he was soon followed by Subramaniam Siva. Ganga Sridhar Raju held the innings from one end even as M Ashwin got out to Washington. Skipper Ashwin V and Ganga Sridhar added 50 runs in 38 balls and just when Ashwin seemed to start accelerating, he got out to a stunning one-handed catch at short third man by Aushik Srinivas.

Ganga Sridhar was dropped off Akash Sumra by Anand Subramaniam when he was on 29 and the opener capitalised on the lifeline. R Vivek’s cameo of 36 runs in 13 balls brought the Dragons right back into the game, when Aushik’s direct hit ended his innings. Washington (3 for 34) bowled a crucial 18th over which resulted in 10 runs and two wickets, the crucial one of Ganga Sridhar.

Dindigul required 13 runs off the last over, but couldn’t get past the line as they left too many runs too late.

Scores: Albert TUTI Patriots 184/4 (Washington Sundar 69 (48b, 8x4, 2x6), Kaushik Gandhi 46 (33b, 7x4), Wilkins Victor 1 for 4) beat Dindigul Dragons 177/7 (Ganga Sridhar Raju 66(55b, 7x4, 1x6, R Vivek 36 (13b, 2x4, 3x6), Washington Sundar 3 for 34) by seven runs.