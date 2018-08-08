TNPL 2018 first qualifier and Eliminator rescheduled for Dindigul on August 9

Dindigul will now host three TNPL 2018 playoff games in the space of two days

Dindigul will host a double-header on Thursday (August 9) as the TNPL 2018 playoffs are all set to get underway. Qualifier 1 between the top two sides (Dindigul, Madurai) will start the proceedings at 3.15 PM while the eliminator between Kovai and Karaikudi will start at 7.15 PM at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Following the death of M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the playoff games between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers in Tirunelveli, which was supposed to be held on August 7 and the clash between Lyca Kovai Kings and iDream Karaikudi Kaalai scheduled for August 8 in Dindigul were canceled.

In the revised schedule, Thursday will be a double-header with the top two sides playing the earlier game and winner going through to the final on Sunday while the loser and the winner of the eliminator will play each other in Dindigul on Friday as per the previous schedule.

The rescheduled Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches are as follows:



9th August - 3.15 pm - Qualifier 1



9th August - 7.15 pm - Eliminator



Both the games will be played in NPR college grounds, Natham, Dindigul. There are no changes to schedule for Qualifier 2 match and Finals. — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 8, 2018

While the two canceled games have been rescheduled, there will be no further change to the TNPL 2018 schedule. The second Qualifier between the loser of the Dindigul-Madurai clash and the winner of the encounter between Kovai and Karaikudi will take place as scheduled in Dindigul on Friday.

The final of TNPL 2018 will take place at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and will see a new champion being crowned.

Dindigul Dragons finished top at the end of the group stage, just ahead of first-time playoff entrants Madurai Panthers on Net run rate after both teams finished with five wins out of seven. In a close battle for the remaining two spots, Lyca Kovai Kings and Karaikudi Kaalai made it through thanks to their superior NRR after four teams finished level on eight points.