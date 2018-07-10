TNPL 2018: Prize money, venues, squads, schedule and telecast

The 2018 TNPL is set to get underway in a day's time and a lot is at stake for the teams that are taking part in the tournament. The tournament, which will begin its third edition from July 11, has unearthed a lot of talents from the state over the last two years.

The likes of Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar, Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper and IPL winner N Jagadeesan, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, all-rounder S Harish Kumar etc. made a name for themselves in the TNPL.

Yet again, a lot of new players will give their 100% and showcase their talent in a bid to make further progress in their cricket career.

Let us take a look at a few things that you need to know ahead of the tournament.

Duration: The tournament will get underway on July 11 and will go on till August 12. A total of 32 matches will be played across three different venues in Tamil Nadu.

Format: The eight teams in the tournament will first play each other in a round-robin format. Each win will get the teams two points and the top-4 teams in the points table will qualify for the knockouts. Just like the IPL, the knockouts will have two qualifiers and one eliminator before the final.

Prize money: The winner of the tournament will take home a prize money of Rs 1 crore while the runner-up will be richer by Rs 60 lakh. The losing semi-finalists will receive Rs 40 lakh each and the remaining participants will get Rs 25 lakh.

Telecast: All the matches will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1 in English commentary. For Tamil commentary, the matches will be telecast on Star Sports Tamil. You can also follow the live coverage of all the matches on Sportskeeda.

Venues: As mentioned earlier, the 32 matches in the 2018 edition will be played in three different venues across Tamil Nadu. The picturesque NPR college ground in Natham, Dindigul, ICL ground in Tirunelveli and the historic MA Chidambaram stadium aka Chepauk in Chennai will be hosting the matches.

﻿Schedule: You can find the full schedule of the 2018 TNPL here.