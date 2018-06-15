TNPL 2018 Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings, PDF download

The third edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will begin on July 11.

Ravichandran Ashwin's Dindigul Dragons will take on Ruby Trichy Warriors in the inaugural fixture of the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League at Tirunelveli on July 11. The final of TNPL 2018 will take place in Chennai at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on August 12.

Defending TNPL champions Chepauk Super Gillies will begin their campaign against Ruby Trichy Warriors at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on July 14. Winners of the inaugural edition of TNPL, Tuti Patriots will begin their campaign on July 15 as they take on VB Kanchi Veerans at Tirunelveli.

While the same eight teams that took part in the inaugural edition of the TNPL will take part in the third edition, there are some minor changes, largely in the names of the teams. The team from Madurai are no longer the Madurai Super Giant, but will now be the Siechem Madurai Panthers. VB Thiruvallur Veerans will now be the VB Kanchi Veerans while the Karaikudi Kaalai are now the IDREAM Karaikudi Kaalai.

The 33-day long tournament will see eight teams competing to see who will come out on top in the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The group stage of TNPL 2018 will consist of 28 matches and that will be followed by an IPL-style playoff that sees the top four teams progress and fight to book their berth in the final at Chennai on August 12.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the least number of matches (4) but it will be the venue for the final. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will play host to 14 matches, three more than it hosted last year and it will also host the eliminator and qualifier 2. The India Cements Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host 14 matches, one more than in the second edition and it will also play host to the first qualifier.

There is also a slight change in the timings as all matches will begin at 7.15 PM apart from days in which there are two matches. On those days, the first game will begin at 3.15 PM and 7.15 PM.

Here is the complete TNPL 2018 schedule.