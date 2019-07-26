×
TNPL 2019, LKK vs TP: Tuti Patriots rain sixes in rain-affected match against Lyca Kovai Kings

31   //    26 Jul 2019, 00:18 IST

A late cameo by Vasanth Srinivasan S. of the Tuti Patriots saw them post a daunting 155 against the Lyca Kovai Kings in the Sankar Cement TNPL 2019 at NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul
A late cameo by Vasanth Srinivasan S. of the Tuti Patriots saw them post a daunting 155 against the Lyca Kovai Kings in the Sankar Cement TNPL 2019 at NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul

Natham, Dindigul, July 25: Tuti Patriots rained sixes galore to post a massive total of 155-5 against Lyca Kovai Kings, after rain reduced the 4th Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match to a 13-over-a-side affair at the NPR College Cricket Ground, here on Thursday.

Batsmen after batsmen did not hesitate to use the long handle and they did it with telling effect to equal the league record of maximum sixes hit in an innings. In all, Tuti Patriots smashed 15 sixes matching the number of sixes by Karaikudi Kaalai against VB Thiruvallur Veerans in 2017 and Dindigul Dragons against Madurai Panthers in 2018.

Opener Akshay Srinivasan began the onslaught smashing four sixes in his 11-ball 31 before captain Subramania Siva took charge by carting five sixes and two fours in his 21-ball 44. Together they raised 54 runs in just 19 balls for the second wicket. S Abishiek (20 off 13 balls, 3 sixes) too joined the six-fest before veteran S Vasanth Saravanan (29 not out off 12 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) and SP Nathan (11 not out off 9 balls, 1 six) closed out the proceedings in style. Saravanan and Nathan collected 44 runs in 21 balls for the unbroken fifth wicket.

Medium-pacer Anthony Dhas (3-42) was the most successful bowler for LKK, picking two of his three wickets in his second over. He first claimed Tuti captain Subramania Siva and later dismissed Abisheik in a space of four balls.

Overall, 132 minutes were lost in the game due to rain reducing the match to 13-over-a-side contest. The Powerplay overs were limited to four and only three bowlers could bowl a maximum of three overs.

Both teams next travel to ICL-Sankar Nagar ground, Tirunelveli for their next matches. Tuti Patriots face last year’s finalists Dindigul Dragons in the first match of the double-header on Saturday while Lyca Kovai Kings take on Ruby Trichy Warriors in the second match on the same day.

Brief scores:Tuti Patriots 155-5 in 13 overs (Akshay V Srinivasan 31, V Subramania Siva 44, S Abishiek 20, Vasanth Saravanan 29 not out; Krishnamoorthy Vignesh 2-27, Anthony Dhas 3-42) vs Lyca Kovai Kings.

Toss: LKK, opt to bowl

Debutants: Mohammad Ashik (LKK)

