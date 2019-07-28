TNPL 2019, SMP vs VBKV Preview: Resurgent VB Kanchi Veerans in defending champions Siechem Madurai Panthers’ path

VB Kanchi Veerans team in practice session ahead of their clash against Seichem Madurai Panthers

Tirunelveli, July 27: Defending champions Siechem Madurai Panthers will have to be on their toes while lining up against VB Kanchi Veerans in the 4thSankar Cement Tamil Nadu Twenty20 Premier League (TNPL) at the India Cements Limited- Sankar Nagar ground, Tirunelveli on Sunday afternoon.

The Veerans have displayed remarkable fighting spirit in recording a massive 110-run victory over iDream Karaikudi Kaalai after losing their first match by eight wickets to Lyca Kovai Kings.

In contrast, SMP started off with a thumping nine-wicket victory over Tuti Patriots before sliding to a 30-run defeat to last year’s finalists Dindigul Dragons.

VBKV enter the game high on confidence and another factor that goes in their favour is the head-to-head record. In three meetings, VBKV has won two with SMP winning the other encounter.

SMP, thus, have their tasks cut out and captain KB Arun Karthick, who was dismissed for 24 against DD after remaining 65 not out in the first match against Tuti Patriots, will be keen to lead from the front with a big knock.

Match 12:Siechem Madurai Patriots v VB Kanchi Veerans

Venue:India Cements Limited-Sankar Nagar ground, Tirunelveli

When:July 28, 2019 (Sunday)

Match timings:3:15 P.M. onwards

Live on:Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super

Players to watch out: Jagateesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar (SMP); Francis Rokins, R Suthesh (VBKV)

Head to Head: SMP 1; VBKV 2

2018 league record: SMP champions; VBKV finished seventh

2019 record:SMP W1, L1; VBKV L1, W1

TEAMS

Siechem Madurai Panthers:Arun Karthick KB (captain), A Sarath Raj, Nilesh Subramanian (WK), P Shijit Chandran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar, Ramachandran Mithun, L Kiran Akash, Lokesh Raj, Rahil S Shah, Sabin Somatha Karnavar, MS Promoth, R Karthikeyan, Adithya Giridhar.

VB Kanchi Veerans: S Lokeshwar (WK), K Vishal Vaidhya, Baba Aparajith (captain), U Mukilesh, Arun S, Aushik Srinivas R, P Francis Rokins, R Silambarasan, R Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Satish, NS Harish, R Suthesh, RS Mokit Hariharan, K Deeban Lingesh, S Siddharth, R Divakar.

Umpires:Mohd Rafi, Rajesh Kannan; Third umpire:M Kuppuraj

Match referee:S Srinivason