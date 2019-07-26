TNPL 2019, TP vs DD Preview: Uphill task for Tuti Patriots against in-form Dindigul Dragons

R.Ashwin of Dindigul Dragons during the practice session of Dindigul Dragons, ahead of the fourth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 at the Indian Cements Cricket Ground

Tirunelveli, July 26: A tough challenge awaits Tuti Patriots when they take on early leaders, Dindigul Dragons in the 4th Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Twenty20 Premier League (TNPL) match at the India Cements Limited- Sankar Nagar Ground, Tirunelveli on Saturday afternoon.

Having lost their first match by nine wickets to defending champions Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP), the Patriots did extremely well to win their second match at the NPR College Ground, Natham, Dindigul on Thursday night. TP overcame a late charge from fancied Lyca Kovai Kings in a rain-affected 13-overs-a-side contest to eke out a narrow six-run win and log their first points of the season.

Tuti Patriots, the 2016 champions, will be buoyed by the recent success and will be keen to continue in the same vein but they run into a team that has been the most successful this season in the league. Led by the inspirational Ravichandra Ashwin, DD has notched two back-to-back victories against Chepauk Super Gillies and SMP respectively. They also have in their ranks left-arm spinner M Silambarasan, who has claimed two four-wicket hauls to share the leading wicket-takers list with CSG’s Ramadoss Alexandar.

DD may be holding an edge over TP but the latter can draw succour from the fact that in four meetings both teams have won two games each.

Match 10:Tuti Patriots v Dindigul Dragons

Venue:India Cements Limited-Sankar Nagar ground, Tirunelveli

When:July 27, 2019 (Saturday)

Match timings:3:15 P.M. onwards

Live on:Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super

Players to watch out:Akshay Srinivasan, Vasanth Saravanan (TP); M Mohammed, M Silambarasan (DD)

Head to Head:Tuti Patriots 2, Dindigul Dragons 2

2018 league record:Tuti Patriots 5th; DD 1st

2019 record:Tuti Patriots M2, L1, W1; Dindigul Dragons M2, W2

TEAMS

Tuti Patriots:Akshay V Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), V Subramania Siva (captain), Abishiek S, S Shubham Mehta, S Vasanth Sarvanan, R Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran, K Rahul Raj, SP Nathan, S Akash Sivan, Senthil Nathan.

Dindigul Dragons:C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), NS Chaturved, R Vivek, Sumant Jain, Mohan Abhinav, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Varun M Totadri, Adithya Arun, H Trilok Nag.

Umpires:GR Sadashiv Iyer, Mohd Rafi. TV umpire:K Srinivasan.

Match referee:S Srinivason.